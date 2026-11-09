Suez Canal revenue surges 94% to $724m in October 2026

Egypt’s Suez Canal generated $724m in revenue in October 2026, a 94% increase from a year earlier, as vessel traffic reached its highest monthly level since the Red Sea shipping crisis began, the Suez Canal Authority said.

The canal handled 1,490 ships with a combined net tonnage of 88m tonnes, compared with 1,128 vessels and 47m tonnes in October 2025. Ship transits increased 32% year on year, while net tonnage rose 86%. Revenue climbed by $351m from $373m a year earlier.

Suez Canal Authority chairman Admiral Osama Rabie presented the figures at a meeting organised by the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association, expressing confidence that traffic would continue recovering as international shipping lines returned to the waterway.

The recovery follows prolonged disruption to Red Sea shipping, which prompted container carriers to divert vessels around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. Keld Christensen, chief executive of Suez Canal Container Terminal, said the return of container services was already having an impact on cargo handling volumes and terminal operations.

Amr El-Shafei, operations director at French shipping group CMA CGM, highlighted the authority’s flexible pricing policies during previous disruptions, including the Covid-19 pandemic. The authority is also diversifying its revenue beyond transit tolls, expanding into shipbuilding, vessel maintenance and repair, maritime rescue, emergency medical services and pollution control.

Rabie highlighted cooperation with Egyptian private-sector shipbuilder South Red Sea Shipyard to develop domestic vessel construction and marine equipment exports.

Waste collection services are being developed through Antipollution Egypt in partnership with Greek environmental services company Antipollution.

Established in 1956, the Suez Canal Authority is an independent Egyptian public authority responsible for operating, maintaining and developing the waterway linking the Mediterranean and Red seas.

Suez Canal Container Terminal operates a container terminal at East Port Said, Egypt.