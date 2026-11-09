US LNG supplier Excelerate signs 11-year supply deal for Bahamas bunkering hub

US LNG infrastructure company Excelerate Energy has secured an 11-year agreement to supply up to 16 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of LNG annually to a planned offshore storage and bunkering hub in the Bahamas, the companies announced.

The agreement makes AxDo Bahamas, a joint venture between Swiss energy group Axpo and Bahamian energy and maritime logistics company Domicisle LNG, the anchor customer for the Bahamas LNG Hub near Grand Bahama.

Initial deliveries are expected in 2027 using Excelerate's existing LNG supply and logistics operations in Jamaica.

The second phase calls for deployment of a floating storage unit (FSU) near Grand Bahama in 2028, subject to regulatory approvals, construction schedules and contractual conditions. The vessel will serve as the hub's offshore storage and distribution terminal.

The project targets LNG demand from cruise ships, power producers and other customers across the Bahamas and wider Caribbean. Grand Bahama's position along a major Caribbean shipping corridor is expected to support marine bunkering and regional distribution.

“The Bahamas LNG Hub demonstrates the potential of our integrated platform to create new opportunities around our infrastructure,” said Excelerate executive vice-president and chief commercial officer Oliver Simpson. Axpo head of small-scale LNG Daniele Corti said: “Reliable access to energy is essential for the continued development of The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean.”

Domicisle LNG chief executive Greg Buffington said the agreement represented “an important step forward for The Bahamas and for the development of a reliable LNG supply network across our islands.”

AxDo Bahamas was established in October 2026 to conduct small-scale LNG supply and bunkering operations in the region.

Excelerate Energy, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, provides floating LNG regasification infrastructure, downstream gas facilities, LNG supply and power generation services.

Axpo is Switzerland's largest electricity producer, with energy trading and renewable power marketing operations serving customers in more than 30 countries and around 7,500 employees.

Domicisle LNG develops gas supply, distribution and maritime logistics solutions for the Bahamas and Caribbean, including services for the Family Islands.