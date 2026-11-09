Singapore court arrests US residential cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey

A Singapore court has ordered the arrest of the US-operated residential cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey following the collapse of its three-year world voyage and the disembarkation of 203 passengers in Cambodia, Singapore Judiciary records show.

The 24,344-gt, Bahamas-flagged ship was arrested at Singapore's Changi General Purpose Anchorage at 10:34 am local time on 8 November. The arrest was registered under admiralty case ADM 133/2026 and warrant WA 34/2026, with Singapore law firm Helmsman LLC acting as the arresting solicitor. The court records do not identify the claimant, the amount sought or the grounds for the arrest.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority confirmed that no passengers remained aboard the vessel. The crew were in good condition, with creditors arranging their daily needs and welfare.

The court action follows the abrupt suspension of Villa Vie Residences' world cruise at Sihanoukville, Cambodia, in late October after a sharp increase in bunker costs undermined the voyage's economics.

Monthly fuel expenditure per cabin had risen from approximately $1,800 to an estimated $6,000 to $8,000 in parts of Asia. Efforts to reduce costs by slowing the vessel and extending port stays failed to offset the increase.

The Odyssey departed Cambodia without passengers in early November. Nearly 100 former passengers initially remained in Sihanoukville, while others travelled elsewhere.

The vessel's lender had taken control of operations before the Singapore arrest. The operator also faced a reported debt of approximately $500,000 to a regional supplier, although no link between that debt and the court proceedings has been established.

The arrest leaves the future of the vessel uncertain. Under Singapore's admiralty procedures, a ship can be detained as security for a maritime claim without establishing liability or automatically triggering a judicial sale.

Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, founded by executive chairman Mikael Petterson, operates a residential cruising business offering accommodation through cabin purchases and rentals. Its 195.82-metre Odyssey was built in 1993, previously operated as Braemar and has capacity for 650 residents. The vessel began its residential world voyage from Belfast, Northern Ireland, on 3 October 2024. Villa Vie Residences has also outlined plans to expand its operation with a second ship.