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2026 November 9   15:23

shipbuilding

Damen delivers fifth and sixth electric patrol boats to Amsterdam

Amsterdam has received its fifth and sixth fully electric patrol boats from Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group, completing the city's third order for the type, the company said in a statement on 9 November.  

The two Patrol Vessels 1304 Electric, Waterbuffel and Waterrietzanger, were delivered on 7 September and named at the city's maritime museum in a ceremony attended by deputy mayor Elise Moeskops. The contract was signed on 18 April following a competitive tender.  

The 13.4-metre vessels each have a 130-kW electric motor and a 273-kWh battery pack, giving them a top speed of 16 km/h and a full day's operation at average speed on one charge.  

Amsterdam's public-space supervision and enforcement division, Toezicht en Handhaving Openbare Ruimte (THOR), uses the boats to patrol the city's canals, enforce maritime regulations and speed limits, and check permits for moored vessels. The electric propulsion systems produce no exhaust emissions and operate with minimal noise.  

Damen supplied the first two vessels of this type, Waterpieper and Waterhoen, to Amsterdam in 2021. It delivered another two, Watersnip and Watertrapper, in 2023. A separate patrol vessel, P55, was handed over to Amsterdam Police alongside the 2021 pair.  

Family-owned Damen Shipyards Group traces its origins to a yard founded in the Netherlands in 1927. Its activities include vessel design, construction, repair and related maritime services.  

Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, a Dutch shipyard within the group, specialises in custom-built small and medium-sized vessels for harbour and terminal operations, as well as engineering and vessel maintenance.

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