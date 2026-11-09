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2026 November 9   15:39

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Evergreen resumes Suez Canal transits after nearly three years

Taiwanese container carrier Evergreen has resumed transits through Egypt's Suez Canal after nearly three years, with its 16,556-TEU container ship Ever Eon making the passage on 8 November, the Suez Canal Authority said.  

The 369-metre vessel, which has a beam of 53.6 metres, made its first canal transit as part of the northern convoy on a voyage from the Netherlands to Singapore.  Ever Eon is deployed on the Ocean Alliance's NEU 7 service, which connects major ports in northwest Europe and the Far East.  

Suez Canal Authority chairman and managing director Admiral Ossama Rabiee said Evergreen intends to resume additional sailings through the waterway in the coming period, following a suspension that began during the Red Sea crisis.  Rabiee called the carrier's return "a positive indicator that global trade between the East and the West is returning to its sustainable path".  

The authority also identified CMA CGM, Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and COSCO among the major carriers whose Europe-Asia services have returned to the canal.  Four senior canal pilots — Mahmoud Abu Ajila and Yazid Yahia from Port Said, and Elhamy El-Bably and Nader Nagy from Ismailia — boarded Ever Eon to welcome the crew and present a commemorative gift to the master, in line with procedures for a vessel's first transit.  

Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd is part of Taiwan's Evergreen Group. The carrier participates in Ocean Alliance, a vessel-sharing partnership between container shipping companies rather than a separately incorporated shipping line. 

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