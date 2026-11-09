South Korea's Changwon targets Arctic hub role for 21-berth Jinhae port

South Korea's 21-berth Jinhae New Port is being positioned as an Arctic shipping and ship services hub linked to regional manufacturing industries, the Changwon municipal administration said on 9 November.

The government-backed development in South Gyeongsang province will accommodate vessels of up to 25,000 TEU and include 6.98m square metres of hinterland facilities. The first nine berths are scheduled to open in 2033.

Changwon aims to use the shipbuilding, machinery, robotics and defence capabilities of its national industrial complex to develop equipment and services for polar shipping. The strategy covers ice-class and specialised vessels, engines, propulsion systems, insulation, sensors, automated port equipment and ship maintenance, repair and overhaul.

Changwon Research Institute has proposed integrating port operations, manufacturing, universities and research institutions to support technology development and workforce training.

The city established a permitting task force on 19 October, with officials meeting twice weekly to accelerate administrative procedures. It is also seeking government approval for the proposed 38.17-km CTX-Jinhae railway, linking the port and Gadeokdo New Airport with the regional rail network.

Changwon City Council called for the port's designation as an Arctic shipping hub on 30 October. Mayor Kang Ki-yun included the project among his 85 policy commitments and inspected the construction site aboard the patrol vessel Changwon Bada on 7 October.

The initiative comes as South Korea targets regular Arctic shipping services from 2030. The route between Busan and Rotterdam could cut sailing distances by more than 30% compared with the Suez Canal, although operational safety and commercial viability require further assessment.

South Korean container ship PanStar Acro returned to Busan on 11 October after completing the country's first round-trip Arctic container shipping trial. South Gyeongsang province, which formed an Arctic route task force in March, has identified five priorities: smart ports, ship maintenance, cleaner marine fuels, ship supplies and cold-chain logistics. Its study is due in December.

Economic assessments involving the Korea Maritime Institute project KRW 28 trillion ($20.8bn) in production-related economic activity, KRW 22 trillion ($16.4bn) in added value and an employment impact equivalent to approximately 170,000 jobs.

Financing, hinterland connections and infrastructure development remain outstanding challenges. "We will work closely with the government so that Jinhae New Port can establish itself as a new growth engine for the nation and the region," Kang said.

PanStar Group is a South Korean shipping and logistics group whose affiliated companies provide international freight forwarding, passenger ferry services, cruise operations and port logistics.