Sea-Intelligence sees global boxship fleet at 50m TEU by 2030

The world’s containership fleet is forecast to expand from 34m TEU to 50m TEU by the third quarter of 2030, Danish shipping consultancy Sea-Intelligence said.

Capacity is projected to reach 40m TEU in the second quarter of 2028, in what would be the biggest expansion in container shipping history.

The wave of new tonnage threatens to deepen overcapacity and put freight rates under pressure. Newbuilding deliveries are expected to average about 1m TEU per quarter from 2027 to 2030, peaking at 1.8m TEU in the third quarter of 2028.

Scrapping is unlikely to offset the influx. Even if demolition matched the record levels of 2016 every year through 2030, it would absorb less than 17% of incoming capacity, leaving annual fleet growth averaging 8.5%.

“Even if carriers were to scrap at record levels of the past, it would not make a dent in the supply,” the consultancy said. By 2030, ships older than 20 years are expected to account for 10.8m TEU of capacity, with more than one in five containerships in that age group.

A shift of Asia-Europe services back to the Suez Canal from the longer Cape of Good Hope route could release around 8% of effective capacity, potentially pushing cumulative supply growth above 50% by the end of the decade.

Norwegian freight intelligence company Xeneta separately forecasts 6.8% fleet growth in 2027, against demand growth of 2.5% to 4%. It expects average spot rates to fall 30% and long-term contract rates 5%, comparing full-year 2027 averages with the third quarter of 2026.

Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand warned that major supply chain disruptions could still derail the rate forecast.

Sea-Intelligence is a Copenhagen-based shipping research and advisory business founded in January 2011 by Alan Murphy and Lars Jensen. Murphy is its chief executive. It publishes the weekly Sunday Spotlight market analysis.

Xeneta AS, based in Oslo, was founded in 2012 by Patrik Berglund, Thomas Sörbo and Vilhelm K. Vardøy. It operates a freight-rate benchmarking platform covering ocean and air transport.