Vietnam approves $297m Chu Lai port channel for 50,000-dwt ships

Vietnam's Da Nang authorities have approved a VND 7.586 trillion ($297m) approach channel for vessels of up to 50,000 dwt at the Chu Lai port complex in central Vietnam, an official construction-sector publication shows.

The approval, issued on 7 November as Decision 5136/QD-UBND and signed by vice-chairman Ho Quang Buu, covers the Cua Lo channel serving the Tam Hiep and Tam Hoa port areas in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone.

The 6.58-km channel will be 140 metres wide, with a seabed elevation of 13.2 metres below chart datum. Works include navigation aids, a pilot boarding area, breakwaters of 1,246 metres and 1,284 metres, and shore protection structures of 852 metres and 1,185 metres. Dredging is estimated at 17.97m cubic metres, with the infrastructure designed for 50 years.

Cargo volumes through the channel are projected at 7.5m to 9m tonnes annually by 2030, rising to 14m tonnes by 2040 and 22m tonnes by 2050. The project is intended to cut logistics costs and improve maritime links for central Vietnam, the Central Highlands, southern Laos, northeastern Cambodia and Thailand.

The project will use a public-private partnership under a build-transfer contract, with the winning investor compensated through land allocations.

The two sites total 1,334.6 hectares: 744.04 hectares for the Tam Hoa port industrial and logistics zone and 590.56 hectares for residential, commercial and tourism development at Tam Hoa-Tam Tien.

The financing plan provides for VND 1.138 trillion ($44.6m), or 15%, in equity and VND 6.448 trillion ($252.7m) in borrowing and other financing. The budget covers construction, land clearance, financing and contingencies.

Vietnamese developer Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Joint Stock Company, part of THACO Group, is preparing the feasibility study but has not been selected to build the channel.

The Chu Lai Open Economic Zone Management Board plans a domestic tender in the fourth quarter of 2026, with construction scheduled through the fourth quarter of 2028.

The approved budget exceeds the preliminary VND 6.95 trillion ($272m) estimate agreed in May 2026.

Dai Quang Minh is a Vietnamese joint-stock investment and construction company active in infrastructure, industrial parks and real estate. Its parent, Truong Hai Group Corporation (THACO), is a Vietnamese industrial group with automotive, manufacturing and agricultural businesses. THACO's logistics subsidiary, Truong Hai International Logistics LLC (THILOGI), operates Chu Lai International Port, which began operations in May 2012, and provides road transport, shipping, cargo handling and warehousing services.