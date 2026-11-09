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2026 November 9   16:13

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China extends US-linked ship port fee freeze until January 2027

China has extended its suspension of special port fees on US-linked vessels calling at Chinese ports and a related maritime industry investigation until 10 January 2027, a Ministry of Transport announcement shows.  

The two-month extension, announced on 9 November and approved by the State Council, follows the eighth round of US-China trade talks. It keeps three measures introduced in October 2025 on hold: the port charges, their collection rules and an investigation into the impact of US restrictions on Chinese shipping, shipbuilding and associated supply chains.  

The suspended charges cover US-flagged and US-built ships, vessels owned or operated by American companies, organisations or individuals, and those controlled by entities with at least 25% US equity, voting rights or board representation.  

China originally set the fees at CNY 400 ($60) per net tonne from 14 October 2025, rising to CNY 640 ($96) from 17 April 2026, CNY 880 ($132) from 17 April 2027 and CNY 1,120 ($168) from 17 April 2028. The tariff schedule remains suspended.  

The rules exempted Chinese-built vessels otherwise covered by US ownership, operation or flag requirements, along with empty ships calling solely at Chinese shipyards for repairs. Charges were limited to five voyages per vessel annually, payable only at the first Chinese port on each voyage.  

Washington has also extended its suspension of Section 301 maritime measures for two months, through 11:59 pm Eastern Time on 9 January 2027.  

The US decision covers fees on specified maritime transport services and additional duties on Chinese ship-to-shore cranes and other cargo-handling equipment.  

The Office of the United States Trade Representative received about 60 submissions during its consultation. Supporters of the extension warned of higher shipping costs and commercial disruption, while opponents argued that the restrictions were needed to encourage investment in US shipbuilding.  

China introduced the port fees in October 2025 in response to US measures targeting Chinese-owned, Chinese-operated, Chinese-flagged and Chinese-built ships.  

Beijing initially suspended the charges and investigation for one year from 10 November 2025 following bilateral trade negotiations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.  The underlying measures remain in place but suspended as negotiations continue.

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