Iraq has resumed oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz using a shipping route near Oman following understandings with the United States and Iran, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in an interview published on 8 November.

The reopening follows months of disruption to Iraq's crude shipments, which Hussein estimated had cost the country approximately $60bn. Iraqi oil exports, normally running at between 3.3m and 3.4m barrels per day (bpd), fell to zero during some periods.

Shipping restrictions and concerns among vessel operators and insurers about calling at the southern Iraqi port of Basra during the first four months of the conflict compounded the losses.

Baghdad initially relied on road tankers and the Iraq-Turkey pipeline to maintain some exports before shipments resumed through the Oman-side route in Hormuz.

Iraq's crude exports recovered to approximately 3.5m bpd in October from 2.65m bpd in September. Flows through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline have also increased to around 260,000 bpd.

The disruption has prompted Baghdad to seek additional export routes. Hussein said negotiations had begun on new oil pipelines through Jordan and Syria to reduce Iraq's dependence on its southern export corridor.

Tanker security remains a concern in Hormuz. United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued two incident reports on 8 November, including an outbound tanker struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting the strait. All crew members were safe, with no environmental impact reported.

A separate tanker caught fire eight nautical miles northwest of Khasab, Oman, forcing the evacuation of its crew.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi discussed arrangements for restoring unrestricted navigation through Hormuz on 5 November, including maritime safety measures and technical mechanisms to protect international trade and energy shipments.

Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) is a state-owned company operating under the Ministry of Oil and governed by Iraq's State Companies Law No. 22 of 1997. It holds the legal authority to market Iraqi crude oil and gas domestically and internationally and sells export crude under standard contracts and official pricing formulas.