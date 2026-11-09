Alfa Laval agrees $700m deal to buy Norwegian maritime software firm NAVTOR

A $700m all-cash deal will bring Norwegian navigation software provider NAVTOR into Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval's maritime technology business, the group announced.

Alfa Laval is acquiring NAVTOR from US private equity firm Accel-KKR. The price was also stated as SEK 6.85bn (about $698m at current exchange rates). Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

NAVTOR will join Alfa Laval's Ocean Division, integrating its electronic navigation, vessel-performance and onboard software with the group's StormGeo and Portchain platforms.

StormGeo completed its acquisition of Danish port technology firm Portchain on 30 October 2026, extending the portfolio into berth planning and port call coordination. NAVTOR has about 400 employees across 13 offices and customers in more than 90 countries. Its estimated 2026 revenue is $194m, or SEK 1.89bn (about $192m at current rates).

Alfa Laval will use existing cash and financing programmes to fund the purchase and expects no short-term impact on group margins.

"With this acquisition, Alfa Laval will expand its digital offering at a time when real-time decision-making is increasingly complex," said Tom Erixon, the group's president and chief executive.

The Swedish group also disclosed that NAVTOR had identified and reported unspecified compliance matters following an internal review, leading to stronger internal controls.

"The enhanced compliance program is a strong step in the right direction to meet Alfa Laval's standards and requirements, and we have confidence that the issues will be resolved," Erixon said.

Further details of the transaction are scheduled for Alfa Laval's capital markets day on 18 November 2026.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) supplies heat-transfer, separation and fluid-handling technologies to industrial and maritime customers. It employs more than 23,500 people and recorded 2025 sales of SEK 69.6bn (about $7.09bn), also expressed as €6.6bn (about $7.39bn).

Founded in Egersund in 2011, NAVTOR AS is led by chief executive Tor Andreas Svanes and has expanded through acquisitions, including Voyager Worldwide.