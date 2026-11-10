One in 10 ports worldwide is expanding as ships grow larger, Clarksons finds

Around 10% of the world's ports are investing in physical expansion as rising cargo volumes and increasingly large vessels put pressure on maritime infrastructure, research by Clarksons Research shows.

The findings, published on 6 November 2026 in an analysis by Clarksons Research managing director Stephen Gordon, highlight the growing need for ports to accommodate larger ships while handling increasing volumes of seaborne trade.

Vessels in the global orderbook average 263 metres in length, approximately 20% longer than ships in the existing fleet. Their increasing size is placing additional demands on berth capacity, navigation channels and terminal infrastructure. Global seaborne trade has expanded by approximately 1 billion tonnes since 2020 and is forecast to reach 14.5 billion tonnes by 2030.

Container volumes are expected to increase by 4.2% to 233 million TEU in 2026, with further growth to 250 million TEU projected by 2028. Clarksons estimates that approximately 6,200 ports worldwide handle more than 5 million vessel calls annually. Asia accounts for 45% of global port-call activity measured by tonnage, while the world's 100 busiest ports account for 42%.

Congestion remains a problem despite investment in capacity. The proportion of vessels waiting at anchor has returned to levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, although average waiting times are now 11 hours shorter. Port investment is also extending beyond cargo-handling capacity to infrastructure supporting alternative marine fuels and shore-based electricity.

More than 400 ports have shore power facilities operating or under development, while over 300 are involved in LNG bunkering. Another 75 green shipping corridors are being planned or developed worldwide.

Clarksons Research is the maritime data and analytics division of UK-based Clarkson PLC.