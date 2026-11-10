India's Tuticorin port targets November launch of first green methanol bunkering hub

India's first dedicated green methanol bunkering facility is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of November at V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, the port authority said.

The facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 October but has yet to start supplying fuel to ships. Safety preparations, statutory requirements and trial bunkering operations are being completed ahead of the planned launch.

The port has also invited expressions of interest from prospective bunkering operators. Commercial deliveries will depend on the completion of operational arrangements and regulatory clearances.

The INR 381.2m ($4.06m) project has a storage capacity of 1,500 cubic metres, comprising two tanks of 750 cubic metres each. A 2.8-km stainless-steel pipeline connects the storage facility to the oil jetty, allowing methanol received by road tanker or vessel to be transferred to ships.

Two transfer pumps are rated at 120 cubic metres per hour each, while the system's stated transfer capacity is approximately 120,000 litres per hour. The installation includes automated controls, remotely operated valves, emergency shutdown equipment and dedicated fire-protection systems.

India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has allocated INR 353.4m ($3.77m) under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways appointed the port authority as the implementing agency. Indian engineering contractor SOPAN, based in Pune, is involved in executing the project.

Port authority chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit said the availability of alternative marine fuels would increasingly influence the competitiveness of ports serving international shipping.

"Our immediate priority is to complete the necessary safety, statutory and operational preparations," Purohit said.

The port estimates that nearly 80% of cargo vessels operating along the East-West international shipping route pass within 130 nautical miles of Tuticorin. Its location on the Rotterdam–Tuticorin–Singapore corridor could attract methanol-capable vessels seeking bunkers without making cargo calls.

VOC Port expects to become the only port on India's east coast offering dedicated green methanol bunkering services. The development also supports India's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Formerly known as Tuticorin Port, V.O. Chidambaranar Port is administered by a statutory port authority under India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It handles containers, dry bulk, breakbulk and liquid bulk cargoes. Throughput reached 43.31m tonnes in the 2025–26 financial year. The port is one of three Indian major ports designated as green hydrogen hubs, alongside Deendayal and Paradip. SOPAN is an Indian engineering, procurement and construction contractor headquartered in Pune.