Egypt raises gas cuts to 33% for fertilizer makers as LNG costs climb

Egypt has raised cuts to natural gas supplies for fertilizer producers from 20% to 33%, a disclosure by Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) to the Egyptian Exchange shows.

The deeper restrictions add 13 percentage points to the curbs introduced a week earlier. MOPCO is adjusting operations to the gas volumes available rather than halting production.

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries faces the same 33% reduction, effective from noon on 8 November after an initial 20% cut on 1 November. It plans to keep two of its three plants at full capacity by reallocating gas supplies and rescheduling maintenance. Neither producer has quantified the impact on output or earnings.

Egyptian Chemical Industries (KIMA) was separately instructed to reduce gas intake by 20% from 1 November. Its urea plant continued operating normally following that restriction.

The gas rationing comes as higher LNG import costs strain Egypt's energy budget. An analyst estimated that the country had spent $5.8bn on LNG by 6 October against a budget of about $10.1bn for the July 2026 to June 2027 financial year.

Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has also purchased six cargoes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for delivery in November and December. Each shipment contains 90,000 to 100,000 tonnes, giving a combined volume of 540,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

Egypt imported more than 640,000 tonnes of fuel oil in October. Imports in the first ten months of 2026 totalled 3.94m tonnes, down from 5.95m tonnes a year earlier, despite a general monthly increase since April.

The restrictions weighed on fertilizer stocks in Cairo on 8 November. MOPCO fell 5.85% to EGP 38.60 ($0.71), while Abu Qir dropped 5.78% to EGP 76.30 ($1.41). The EGX30 index declined 0.67%.

Founded in 1998, MOPCO operates an ammonia and urea complex in the Damietta Public Free Zone. Abu Qir, established in 1976 and based in Alexandria, manufactures ammonia, urea and ammonium nitrate.

KIMA is an Egyptian chemical manufacturer with urea production operations, while EGPC is the country's state-owned petroleum corporation.