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2026 November 10   09:46

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Adani Ports faces two rivals for $1.25bn Tuticorin port contract

Indian port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) faces competition from two domestic engineering contractors for an INR 117.33bn ($1.25bn) outer harbour project at V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, southern India, government procurement records show.  

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) and Vishwa Samudra Engineering are the other contenders. Technical bids were opened on 7 November after submissions closed a day earlier. No contract has been awarded.  

The government appraisal values the marine infrastructure package at INR 117.33bn ($1.25bn), including taxes and financing costs, while the official tender lists an estimated value of INR 98.59bn ($1.05bn).  

The contract covers breakwaters, capital dredging, reclamation, wharf construction and associated infrastructure under a hybrid annuity model (HAM).  The competition follows two failed procurement rounds. Two bidders failed to qualify in the first attempt, while the second attracted no offers.  

The port authority subsequently revised its eligibility criteria, replacing dredging and reclamation requirements with experience constructing at least 2 km of breakwater in India within five years.  

APSEZ constructed a 2.96-km breakwater at Vizhinjam Port in Kerala. MEIL built a 2.325-km breakwater at Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, while Vishwa Samudra is constructing a 3.435-km structure at Mulapeta in the same state.  

The marine works form part of a wider INR 171.67bn ($1.83bn) outer harbour expansion endorsed by India's Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee in April 2026.  

A separate INR 54.34bn ($579m) investment covers container terminals, handling equipment and yard infrastructure under a design-build-finance-operate-transfer arrangement.  The revised harbour design will accommodate containerships of up to 24,000 TEU with an 18-metre draft, compared with 18,000 TEU and 16 metres under the previous plan.  

Dredging requirements have increased from 10.96m to 20.30m cubic metres. The approach channel will be extended from 8.6 km to 10.5 km and widened from 230 metres to 295 metres.  

The two terminals are designed to handle a combined 5.2m TEU annually, up from the previously planned 4m TEU.  The HAM contract provides four years for construction and 10 years of maintenance.

The port authority will pay 45% of the bid project cost during construction, with the balance financed by the concessionaire and repaid through annuity instalments.  

APSEZ is an Indian port and logistics company within the Adani Group.

MEIL is an Indian engineering and infrastructure company active in water management, power, energy and transport projects.

Vishwa Samudra Engineering Pvt Ltd is an Indian private company within the Vishwa Samudra Group, undertaking marine construction, highways and other civil engineering projects.

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