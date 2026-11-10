HD Hyundai Heavy wins $492m LNG carrier deal with Africa-based firm

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured a KRW 662.9bn ($492m) order for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from an unnamed Africa-based shipping company, a regulatory filing published on 9 November shows.

The vessels will be built at the company's Ulsan yard and are due for delivery in the second half of 2029. The agreement runs until 31 October that year. The filing does not identify the customer or specify its country of registration.

The contract is equivalent to 3.77% of the shipbuilder's 2025 consolidated revenue and provides for an advance payment, with further instalments linked to construction progress.

The order takes parent company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's (HD KSOE) 2026 intake to $21.69bn across 195 vessels, equivalent to 93.1% of its $23.31bn annual target.

The tally comprises 19 LNG carriers, 38 containerships, 62 LPG, ammonia and liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, 59 product tankers and 11 crude oil tankers. It also includes two car carriers, two roll-on/roll-off ships and two other vessels.

The latest contract follows a KRW 630.1bn ($468m) order for four very large ammonia carriers, signed on 5 November and disclosed the following day.

That deal also involves an unnamed Africa-based shipping company, with deliveries scheduled by 31 May 2030.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, established in 1972, also undertakes offshore engineering and naval shipbuilding and manufactures marine engines.

HD KSOE is an intermediate holding company overseeing shipbuilding operations within the HD Hyundai group.