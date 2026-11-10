CMA CGM forecast to overtake Maersk as world's No 2 container line in 2027

French container shipping group CMA CGM is expected to overtake Danish rival Maersk as the world's second-largest liner operator in 2027, with just 150,000 TEU now separating their fleets, Linerlytica said.

The forecast puts the Marseille-based carrier on course to displace Maersk from second place in the global container shipping rankings, behind Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).

CMA CGM chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé outlined plans in July to overtake Maersk by the end of 2027. Earlier projections suggested the change could happen as soon as July 2027.

The French carrier has been expanding its fleet rapidly, adding 235,500 TEU of capacity in the first half of 2026. The 5.7% increase was the strongest growth among the world's 10 largest container lines.

Its fleet expansion included the French-flagged, 24,212-TEU CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, the first in a series of 10 LNG-powered containerships.

A separate fleet count dated November 9 puts Maersk's capacity at 4,710,206 TEU against CMA CGM's 4,479,634 TEU, leaving a gap of 230,572 TEU. The difference from Linerlytica's 150,000-TEU estimate remains unexplained.

Maersk is also investing in fleet expansion, having ordered 26 dual-fuel containerships of 18,600 TEU each. However, the vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and 2030, after the anticipated change in the rankings.

The Danish group's Ocean division recorded a 0.8% year-on-year decline in container liftings in the third quarter, although its operating margin improved to 20.6%. Group EBITDA rose to $4.7bn from $2.7bn a year earlier. Maersk shares fell more than 10% following its November 5 results, which missed market expectations despite an increase in full-year profit guidance.

The fleet expansion comes as the global containership orderbook reaches 48% of the existing fleet, raising concerns over future capacity growth.

Congestion at European and Middle Eastern ports has helped absorb surplus tonnage and support freight rates even as more vessels return to Suez Canal routes.

CMA CGM is a privately owned French shipping and logistics group founded by Jacques Saadé in 1978. Its activities include container terminals, logistics and air cargo.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is a Danish public limited company founded in 1904, with businesses spanning ocean transport, logistics and terminal services.

MSC is a privately held international shipping and logistics group. Linerlytica is an independent provider of container shipping market intelligence.