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2026 November 10   01:10

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EU commits €50m to Black Sea maritime security hub in Romania and Bulgaria

The European Union has earmarked €50m ($56m) to accelerate a maritime security hub in Romania and Bulgaria, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.  

Speaking after talks with Romanian President Nicușor Dan in Bucharest on 9 November, von der Leyen said the two countries had agreed to fast-track the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub and establish a timetable for its completion.  

The project will comprise two complementary centres in the Romanian port of Constanța and the Bulgarian port of Varna. The Bulgarian facility is planned for the Nikola Yonkov Vaptsarov Naval Academy.  

The civilian-led network will bring together maritime surveillance and information-sharing capabilities to improve shipping safety and protect critical infrastructure, including ports, subsea cables, pipelines, offshore installations and shipping routes.  

Its responsibilities will also cover early warning, cyber and hybrid threats, environmental safety and coordination during maritime emergencies.  

The EU also committed a separate €10m ($11.2m) to strengthen search-and-rescue operations by Romanian authorities. Satellite imagery from the EU's Copernicus Earth observation programme could be made available immediately to improve maritime surveillance.  

Dan highlighted the Black Sea's importance to international trade, European energy security and Ukraine's reconstruction.  The hub was first proposed under the EU's Black Sea strategy in May 2025. An implementation report published in July 2026 identified Türkiye, Ukraine and Moldova as prospective regional partners.  

The Commission has yet to announce a completion date or specify how the €50m will be divided between Romania and Bulgaria.  

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