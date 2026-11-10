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2026 November 10   02:20

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US container imports surge 12.6% to 2.37m TEU in September

Container imports through major US ports rose 12.6% year on year to 2.37 million TEU in September, reaching their highest monthly level of 2026, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said in a statement.  

The volume was 3.4% higher than in August and the third-highest since Global Port Tracker began keeping records, behind 2.4 million TEU in May 2022 and 2.39 million TEU in July 2025. It also exceeded the 2.28 million TEU forecast made in October.  

Hackett Associates founder Ben Hackett linked the extended peak shipping season to changes in US tariffs. Retailers accelerated shipments in 2025 ahead of tariff increases, while new measures introduced in the second quarter of 2026 triggered another import surge from May through mid-October.  

“Consumer spending supported this influx, with households continuing to buy despite rising inflation,” Hackett said.  The prolonged surge has caused congestion at West Coast ports, where containers have faced extended delays awaiting rail transfers.  

NRF vice-president for supply chain and customs policy Jonathan Gold said most holiday merchandise had already arrived in the US, despite congestion and the threat of industrial action at Los Angeles and Long Beach.  

The Pacific Maritime Association and International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 26, representing about 250 port security watchmen, have extended their contract until 20 November while negotiations continue.  

Both ports recorded their busiest months on record in September. Los Angeles handled 1.04 million TEU, including exports and empty containers, with loaded imports accounting for approximately 545,696 TEU.  

Global Port Tracker expects import volumes to ease in the final quarter, with October projected at 2.26 million TEU, up 9.1% year on year, followed by 2.05 million TEU in November and 2.03 million TEU in December.  

Full-year imports are forecast to reach 26 million TEU, up 2% from 25.4 million TEU in 2025.  A further slowdown is expected in early 2027, with January imports projected at 2.04 million TEU, down 3% year on year, and March volumes at 1.92 million TEU, down 11.2%.  

Washington-based NRF is a US retail industry trade association representing retailers on economic, trade and supply chain policy.  

Hackett Associates is a maritime consulting and research firm providing advisory services to shipping companies, government agencies and international institutions. It produces Global Port Tracker for NRF, covering loaded container imports at major ports on the US East, West and Gulf coasts.

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