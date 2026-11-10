France launches 14-port G7+ network to combat maritime drug trafficking

France has launched a G7+ network linking 14 major seaports to combat drug trafficking through international shipping routes, the French foreign ministry announced.

The initiative brings together the seven G7 countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — alongside Brazil and South Korea.

The network aims to improve intelligence sharing between port authorities, customs services and law enforcement agencies, helping detect suspicious cargoes and disrupt trafficking routes linking producing countries, transit hubs and destination markets. Its first meeting was scheduled for Marseille on 9 November, alongside a separate G7 foreign ministers' gathering in Paris on 9 and 10 November.

Ports identified among the participants include Marseille, Le Havre and Dunkirk in France, Hamburg in Germany, Genoa in Italy, Busan in South Korea and Houston in the US.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot outlined plans to use artificial intelligence to help track suspect shipments and improve coordination between participating ports.

Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the World Customs Organization (WCO) are also involved, alongside private-sector representatives.

The French government estimates that 70% of drugs entering Europe arrive by sea, making maritime transport a central target of its international anti-trafficking strategy.

French authorities processed 20 requests to board vessels suspected of drug trafficking on the high seas in 2025, enabling French naval vessels to seize nearly 40 tonnes of narcotics, almost entirely cocaine. The network forms part of a broader French anti-drug strategy unveiled on 9 November.

Since November 2025, France has concluded more than 20 bilateral cooperation agreements and increased specialist personnel deployed in Latin America and the Caribbean by more than 30%.

The G7+ initiative was agreed at the G7 leaders' summit in Évian, France, in June 2026, with Brazil and South Korea supporting the declaration.

The governments committed to establishing the network by November 2026, coordinating its activities with existing initiatives including the European Ports Alliance.

The agreement also calls for closer cooperation with private operators, improved port and shipping security standards and measures to prevent criminal organisations from infiltrating international supply chains.