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2026 November 10   04:40

shipbuilding

Turkish navy chief proposes joint warship construction with Egypt

Turkish Navy commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu has proposed building warships jointly with Egypt under Türkiye’s MİLGEM programme, following its model with Pakistan, Anadolu reported.  

“We aim to carry out joint shipbuilding activities with Egypt,” Tatlıoğlu said during the Sea of Friendship-2026 naval exercises off Alexandria. He did not identify ship types, construction yards, contract values or delivery dates. No agreement was announced.  

Türkiye’s existing Pakistan programme covers four corvettes, with two built at Istanbul Naval Shipyard and two at Karachi Shipyard under a contract led by ASFAT.  

Tatlıoğlu also outlined cooperation with Egypt on unmanned aircraft and surface vessels and the joint use of guided missiles, torpedoes and naval mines. Turkish mine-warfare experience, including work against drifting mines in the Black Sea, is also being shared with the Egyptian Navy.  

The exercises, held from 4 to 9 November, involved surface, anti-submarine, air-defence and underwater operations. Türkiye deployed amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, frigate TCG Gaziantep and fast attack craft TCG Meltem, alongside two SH-70 helicopters, three AH-1W attack helicopters and three Bayraktar TB3 drones.  

Egypt deployed amphibious assault ship Gamal Abdel Nasser and vessels M. Fahmy, El Fateh, Fouad Zekry, El Farouk and Al-Arish. Tatlıoğlu and Egyptian Navy commander Vice Admiral Mahmoud Adel Fawzy inspected Turkish-made equipment aboard TCG Anadolu. MKE’s PİRANA unmanned attack craft also featured in the exercises.  

The drills followed the resumption of joint naval exercises in September 2025 after a 13-year break.  ASFAT is a Turkish state-owned joint-stock company established in 2018, with shareholder management rights exercised by the Ministry of National Defence.

MKE, the Ankara-based state-owned joint-stock defence manufacturer, has operated in its present corporate form since 2021.  

French naval contractor Naval Group has supplied Egypt with four Gowind-class corvettes, three built locally through a technology-transfer programme. Its Egyptian subsidiary was established in Alexandria in 2018.

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