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2026 November 10   05:50

shipbuilding

COSCO Shipping Energy orders 10 supertankers, lines up 14 more

Chinese tanker owner COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation has ordered 10 VLCCs from two domestic shipyards for RMB9.48bn ($1.42bn) and is lining up 14 more under bareboat charters worth up to RMB17.4bn ($2.61bn), a company board resolution shows.  

Its wholly owned subsidiary Hainan COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation signed contracts on 9 November for six 309,000-dwt tankers at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) for RMB5.69bn ($853m) and four at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation for RMB3.79bn ($568m).  

Total investment in the 10 vessels, including capitalised expenses, is estimated at RMB9.57bn ($1.43bn).  The Yangzhou ships are scheduled for delivery between August 2029 and November 2030 and will be prepared for conversion to LNG dual-fuel propulsion. The Dalian quartet, designed for potential LNG or methanol dual-fuel conversion, is due between September 2029 and May 2030.  

The Yangzhou contract requires shareholder approval because it constitutes a related-party transaction within the COSCO group. The Dalian order has received board approval and does not require a shareholder vote.  

Under the charter programme, wholly owned Universal Shipping Enterprises plans to take 10 LNG dual-fuel VLCCs and four conventionally powered vessels through arrangements with six Chinese financial leasing companies.  

The lessors are Bank of Communications Financial Leasing, ICBC Financial Leasing, Agricultural Bank of China Financial Leasing, Bank of China Financial Leasing, CITIC Financial Leasing and Minsheng Financial Leasing.  

The charters will run for up to 20 years, with total rental commitments capped at RMB17.4bn ($2.61bn). All 14 vessels are expected to be delivered during 2030. The arrangements remain subject to shareholder approval.  

The board has also approved a related-party proposal involving long-term leasing and financing of 16 VLCC newbuildings. That project also requires shareholder approval, but detailed agreements have yet to be disclosed. It remains unclear whether the vessels overlap with the other announced programmes.  

COSCO Shipping Energy operates in crude oil, petroleum products and gas transportation. It is indirectly controlled by China COSCO Shipping Corporation, a Chinese state-owned shipping and logistics group.  

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