  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lloyd’s Register and Saudi ports authority sign three-year development pact

2026 November 10   11:20

ports

Lloyd’s Register and Saudi ports authority sign three-year development pact

Saudi Ports Authority Mawani has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with British classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) to explore port development, digitalisation and decarbonisation, the classification society said.  

Mawani president Suliman Al-Mazroua and LR chief executive Nick Brown signed the pact at the Lloyd’s Register Building in London. The agreement, announced on 8 November 2026, sets out areas for potential cooperation rather than committing either side to specific projects. No financial value was disclosed.  

The two organisations will examine port administration and maritime governance, including regulatory compliance, safety, risk management and organisational assessments. The scope also covers maritime insurance, innovation, professional qualifications, leadership development and operating procedures aligned with international standards.  

On the environmental side, they will explore green port programmes, decarbonisation measures, environmental management systems, sustainability strategies and performance reporting. Digital cooperation could focus on using data and technology to improve port efficiency and resilience.  

Workforce development plans include closer links between maritime education and industry, training for Saudi nationals and measures to increase women’s participation in the sector.  Mawani vice president of commercial business Abdullah Al Munif highlighted opportunities to develop national skills and improve port operations through digitalisation.

LR maritime advisory and energy sales director James Frew pointed to combining the authority’s port management experience with LR’s technical expertise.  

The memorandum is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, launched in 2021.  The latest agreement follows a 14-month contract announced in January 2025 under which LR was appointed to support management systems and certification preparation at four Saudi ports: Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Yanbu Commercial Port and Jubail Commercial Port.  

That work covered ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 procedures, Port State Control processes and personnel training.  

Founded in 1760, Lloyd’s Register provides maritime classification, compliance and technical advisory services. Lloyd’s Register Group Limited is owned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a UK-registered charity.  

Mawani, established in 1976 and headquartered in Riyadh, is a Saudi public authority responsible for regulating and overseeing the kingdom’s seaports, excluding military ports and those in economic cities.

Topics:

Mawani

LR

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

Taiwanese liners Evergreen and Yang Ming post 96% and 82% October revenue gains

17:27

ADNOC Drilling wins $313.6m Kuwait jack-up contracts

16:45

Lithuania plans months-long holds on Russian and Belarusian grain at Klaipeda port

16:24

Maltese tanker Hydra nears grounded Caroline Bezengi off Oman

15:44

Nine injured as tourist speedboat hits fishing vessel off Pattaya

15:09

Maersk-chartered boxship knocks down quay crane at China's Yantian port

14:55

Panama Canal lifts daily booking slots to 34 and Neopanamax draft to 50 feet

14:25

Greek-led shipowner Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 newbuildings

13:20

Malaysia joins IMO LNG ship safety training programme in Japan for first time

12:30

Dutch heavy-lift operator Heerema extends Fugro survey deal to 2030

10:40

China unveils 17-point plan to retain more marine insurance risk and boost yuan use

10:05

HD Hyundai Heavy wins $492m LNG carrier deal with Africa-based firm

09:46

Adani Ports faces two rivals for $1.25bn Tuticorin port contract

08:16

Egypt raises gas cuts to 33% for fertilizer makers as LNG costs climb

07:26

India's Tuticorin port targets November launch of first green methanol bunkering hub

06:42

One in 10 ports worldwide is expanding as ships grow larger, Clarksons finds

05:50

COSCO Shipping Energy orders 10 supertankers, lines up 14 more

04:40

Turkish navy chief proposes joint warship construction with Egypt

03:30

France launches 14-port G7+ network to combat maritime drug trafficking

02:20

US container imports surge 12.6% to 2.37m TEU in September

01:10

EU commits €50m to Black Sea maritime security hub in Romania and Bulgaria

00:03

CMA CGM forecast to overtake Maersk as world's No 2 container line in 2027

2026 November 9

18:06

Alfa Laval agrees $700m deal to buy Norwegian maritime software firm NAVTOR

17:16

Vietnam approves $297m Chu Lai port channel for 50,000-dwt ships

16:32

Iraq resumes oil exports through Hormuz near Oman

16:25

Sea-Intelligence sees global boxship fleet at 50m TEU by 2030

16:13

China extends US-linked ship port fee freeze until January 2027

16:05

South Korea's Changwon targets Arctic hub role for 21-berth Jinhae port

15:39

Evergreen resumes Suez Canal transits after nearly three years

15:23

Damen delivers fifth and sixth electric patrol boats to Amsterdam

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news