Lloyd’s Register and Saudi ports authority sign three-year development pact

Saudi Ports Authority Mawani has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with British classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) to explore port development, digitalisation and decarbonisation, the classification society said.

Mawani president Suliman Al-Mazroua and LR chief executive Nick Brown signed the pact at the Lloyd’s Register Building in London. The agreement, announced on 8 November 2026, sets out areas for potential cooperation rather than committing either side to specific projects. No financial value was disclosed.

The two organisations will examine port administration and maritime governance, including regulatory compliance, safety, risk management and organisational assessments. The scope also covers maritime insurance, innovation, professional qualifications, leadership development and operating procedures aligned with international standards.

On the environmental side, they will explore green port programmes, decarbonisation measures, environmental management systems, sustainability strategies and performance reporting. Digital cooperation could focus on using data and technology to improve port efficiency and resilience.

Workforce development plans include closer links between maritime education and industry, training for Saudi nationals and measures to increase women’s participation in the sector. Mawani vice president of commercial business Abdullah Al Munif highlighted opportunities to develop national skills and improve port operations through digitalisation.

LR maritime advisory and energy sales director James Frew pointed to combining the authority’s port management experience with LR’s technical expertise.

The memorandum is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, launched in 2021. The latest agreement follows a 14-month contract announced in January 2025 under which LR was appointed to support management systems and certification preparation at four Saudi ports: Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Yanbu Commercial Port and Jubail Commercial Port.

That work covered ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 procedures, Port State Control processes and personnel training.

Founded in 1760, Lloyd’s Register provides maritime classification, compliance and technical advisory services. Lloyd’s Register Group Limited is owned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a UK-registered charity.

Mawani, established in 1976 and headquartered in Riyadh, is a Saudi public authority responsible for regulating and overseeing the kingdom’s seaports, excluding military ports and those in economic cities.