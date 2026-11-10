Dutch heavy-lift operator Heerema extends Fugro survey deal to 2030

Dutch offshore contractor Heerema Marine Contractors has extended its global agreement with Fugro for another four years, securing survey and positioning services for its heavy-lift crane vessel fleet until the end of 2030, the Dutch geodata specialist said.

The renewed framework agreement will run from January 2027 to December 2030, covering offshore installation, decommissioning and wind energy projects worldwide. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fugro will provide geospatial data, surveying and positioning services for the transportation, installation and removal of offshore structures, including oil and gas platforms and offshore wind foundations.

The work involves tracking vessel positions, asset movements and installation progress during heavy-lift operations, where accurate positioning is required to handle large offshore structures. Fugro will also deploy remote operations technology, using its global network of remote operations centres to provide real-time oversight of offshore activities.

The extension follows an initial four-year agreement signed in February 2022, under which Fugro provided survey and positioning support using its QuickVision, 3Direct and InclinoCam technologies, alongside remote services and specialist teams.

The companies have also worked together on the 257 MW Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Fugro's QuickVision camera system supported Heerema's installation of 27 turbines using a floating rotor-nacelle assembly method, allowing remote positioning and reducing the need for personnel to work beneath suspended loads.

Fugro N.V., established in 1962 and headquartered in Nootdorp, provides geotechnical investigations, subsurface data analysis and asset monitoring services to energy and infrastructure clients.

Heerema Marine Contractors, headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, operates a fleet that includes the semi-submersible crane vessels Sleipnir and Thialf, with tandem lifting capacities of 20,000 tonnes and 14,200 tonnes, respectively.