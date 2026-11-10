China unveils 17-point plan to retain more marine insurance risk and boost yuan use

China has issued a 17-point plan to retain more marine insurance risk domestically and expand yuan settlements in shipping insurance, the Ministry of Commerce said.

The guidelines were issued by seven government agencies, including the National Financial Regulatory Administration, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Commerce and People's Bank of China. The National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Finance and State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission also signed the document.

Insurers and China P&I Club are being encouraged to increase the amount of risk they retain, supported by long-term reinsurance capacity and co-insurance arrangements for larger exposures. The plan also calls for broader protection against supply chain disruptions, cyber threats, geopolitical conflicts and navigation in ice-covered waters.

Shipyards, shipping companies, traders and insurers are urged to expand yuan settlements for policies and claims, particularly in domestic transactions and overseas operations involving Chinese businesses. Banks are being encouraged to facilitate such payments.

The authorities also want standard marine insurance clauses in Chinese and English, a national insurance data-sharing platform and greater use of artificial intelligence to develop independent pricing models based on real-time risk assessments.

The measures cover insurance throughout the lifecycles of tankers, LNG carriers, large containerships, cruise ships, bulk carriers and offshore equipment. Additional protection is envisaged for alternative-fuel bunkering, battery replacement, green retrofits and autonomous shipping technologies.

The plan supports China P&I Club in establishing a Hong Kong shipowners' mutual insurance association and encourages Chinese insurers to expand overseas claims-handling networks.

The guidelines set no numerical targets for domestic risk retention or yuan settlements and provide no overall implementation timetable.

China P&I Club, formally the China Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association, is a non-profit mutual marine insurance organisation founded in Beijing on 1 January 1984 with State Council approval.