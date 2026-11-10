Malaysia joins IMO LNG ship safety training programme in Japan for first time

Malaysia has joined a Japan-based LNG ship safety training programme for the first time, with 12 maritime instructors from four Southeast Asian countries completing the latest course, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said.

The training, held from 22 to 30 October, brought together three instructors each from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, including four women. It was the third annual workshop since 2024 and marked the start of the second phase of a project to improve regional training standards for crews operating LNG-fuelled vessels.

The initiative is jointly led by the IMO and Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), with the aim of enabling participating countries to train their own seafarers in the safe handling of LNG as marine fuel.

Participants attended classroom sessions and LNG bunkering simulator training at the Marine Technical College in Ashiya, Hyogo prefecture, from 22 to 28 October. A serving LNG carrier chief engineer from Australia delivered technical instruction, while Japanese instructors supervised practical bunkering exercises.

The programme also included emergency response and firefighting exercises at the Maritime Disaster Prevention Centre in Yokosuka on 30 October, covering LNG leaks and fires. Technical visits included MOL Sunflower's LNG-fuelled ferry Sunflower Murasaki and the hydrogen dual-fuel tug Ten-Oh, developed by a consortium led by JPN H2YDRO. Participants also inspected hydrogen engine testing facilities.

The course addressed training requirements under the STCW Convention and the IGF Code, including basic and advanced qualifications covered by IMO model courses 7.13 and 7.14.

The project operates under the IMO's Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme, with support from the Nippon Foundation, the Japan Ship Technology Research Association (JSTRA) and the Japan Agency of Maritime Education and Training for Seafarers (JMETS). Further training may cover other alternative fuels and emerging marine technologies.