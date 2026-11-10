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2026 November 10   14:25

shipbuilding

Greek-led shipowner Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 newbuildings

Greek-led containership owner Global Ship Lease secured a seven-year $1bn syndicated credit facility in October to finance 15 newbuildings, its third-quarter results confirm.  

The shipowner will draw the loan in tranches as vessels are delivered between the fourth quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2030. The facility carries interest at SOFR plus 1.5 percentage points.  

The eight-bank syndicate includes Bank of America as bookrunner, mandated lead arranger, facility agent and security agent. ABN AMRO, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and KfW IPEX are mandated lead arrangers, while CaixaBank and CTBC are lead arrangers. BOCOM (Hong Kong) and First Citizens Bank are arrangers.  

Global Ship Lease ordered the 15 mid-sized, high-reefer-capacity, wide-beam containerships in June for approximately $1.3bn.  All 15 vessels have secured initial charters averaging 7.1 years on a TEU-weighted basis, expected to generate more than $1bn in aggregate adjusted EBITDA. The owner will also use balance-sheet cash to finance the vessels.  

The company exercised options for two additional containerships costing a combined $163m in October, expanding its newbuilding programme to 17 ships. The pair is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2029, with charter employment and financing yet to be secured.  

Executive chairman George Youroukos said: “We have already secured long-term employment for 15 of these ships, together with highly attractive financing.”  Global Ship Lease added $1.82bn in contracted revenue during the first nine months of 2026, bringing its total backlog to $3.4bn at 30 September, with a TEU-weighted average remaining duration of 3.5 years.  

Including extension options controlled by charterers, contracted revenue rises to $4.3bn. Charter coverage stands at 100% for 2026, 98% for 2027 and 74% for 2028.  Third-quarter operating revenue increased 4.5% year on year to $201.4m. Net income available to common shareholders rose to $99.2m from $92.6m, while adjusted EBITDA reached $138.8m, up from $130.2m.  

The company also raised its quarterly Class A dividend by 10% to $0.6875 per share from $0.625, following a 25% increase in its supplemental component. The annualised payout reaches $2.75 per share, with payment scheduled for 3 December to shareholders of record on 20 November.  

Global Ship Lease is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and began operations in December 2007. Its operating fleet comprises 71 containerships, including 41 wide-beam post-Panamax vessels, employed on fixed-rate charters to container liner operators. 

The lending consortium brings together US banks Bank of America and First Citizens, Dutch lender ABN AMRO, Germany's KfW IPEX, Spain's CaixaBank, Taiwan's CTBC and Hong Kong banking entities Bank of China (Hong Kong) and BOCOM (Hong Kong).

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