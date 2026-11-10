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2026 November 10   14:55

shipping

Panama Canal lifts daily booking slots to 34 and Neopanamax draft to 50 feet

The Panama Canal has increased its daily transit booking allocation from 33 to 34 slots and raised the maximum authorised draft for Neopanamax vessels to 15.24 metres (50 feet), under Advisory to Shipping No. A-42-2026 issued on 9 November.  

The additional slot has been allocated to Super-category vessels using the Panamax locks, increasing their daily allocation from 18 to 19. The locks now have 24 booking slots, including five for Regular-category vessels, while the larger Neopanamax locks retain 10.  

The Neopanamax draft limit has risen from 14.94 metres (49 feet) to 15.24 metres (50 feet), effective immediately and until further notice. The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) cited improving lake levels, favourable hydrological forecasts and the effectiveness of water-saving measures at the locks.  

The extra Panamax slot will be offered through auctions for transit dates between 12 and 17 November. It will move to the special competition under booking period two for 18 to 23 November, before joining the regular second-period competition for transit dates from 24 November. Booking for the latter period opens on 10 November.  

The increase follows a series of restrictions imposed during unusually dry conditions earlier this year. Rainfall across the canal watershed from May to August was 34% below the historical average, while water inflows were 44% below normal.  

Daily booking capacity fell to 32 slots from 15 September. The authority subsequently raised the Neopanamax draft limit to 49 feet on 28 September and restored a tenth Neopanamax slot for transit dates beginning 15 October, bringing the daily allocation to 33.  

The latest advisory, signed by ACP vice-president for operations Boris Moreno Vásquez, warns that the transit reservation system remains the only mechanism guaranteeing a passage date. Vessels without confirmed bookings could face substantial delays.  

The authority will continue monitoring rainfall and water levels before making further operational adjustments.  

The ACP is an autonomous Panamanian public entity responsible for the administration, operation, maintenance and modernisation of the waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. It has managed the canal since its transfer to Panamanian control on 31 December 1999.

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