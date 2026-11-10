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2026 November 10   15:09

accident

Maersk-chartered boxship knocks down quay crane at China's Yantian port

The Singapore-flagged, 15,516-TEU Maersk Cincinnati struck a ship-to-shore crane while berthing at China's Yantian port on 9 November, causing the structure to collapse, a Chinese logistics publication reported.  

The accident occurred around midday at the container terminal in Shenzhen. It remains unclear whether the crane fell into the container yard or towards the vessel and nearby containers.  

The cause of the collision has not been established. There is no confirmed information on injuries, damage to the ship or cargo, or disruption to terminal operations.  

The 366-metre containership, which has a beam of 51 metres, was built in China in 2024 and is part of Seaspan's operating fleet on charter to Danish shipping group Maersk.  

The vessel was operating voyage 645W on the Asia North Europe 3 (NE3) service, part of the Gemini Cooperation network operated by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.  Hapag-Lloyd had announced on 4 November that Maersk Cincinnati would transfer from its Asia South Europe 4 service to NE3 after omitting Tianjin Xingang on voyage 636E to recover its schedule.  

The vessel's planned rotation included Ningbo and Shanghai in China, followed by Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia. It is unclear whether the crane collapse will affect subsequent port calls.  Yantian International Container Terminals handled more than 16.1 million TEU in 2025, up 7.1% year on year.  

The accident follows a separate incident involving Maersk Cincinnati off South Africa in September 2024, when smoke was detected in a cargo hold during a voyage from Colombo to Tanger Med.  

Maersk said at the time that no flames were visible and all crew members were safe. The vessel subsequently berthed at Richards Bay.  

Yantian International Container Terminals is a joint venture established in 1993 between Hutchison Ports, a global port operator, and Shenzhen Port Group, a Chinese port infrastructure and operating company.

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