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2026 November 10   15:44

accident

Nine injured as tourist speedboat hits fishing vessel off Pattaya

Nine women were injured when a tourist speedboat carrying 27 passengers collided with a fishing vessel and began sinking off Pattaya, Thailand, on 9 November, Thai newspaper Daily News reported.  

The accident occurred near Laem Bali Hai Pier in Chon Buri province as the speedboat was returning Thai and foreign passengers from a floating restaurant vessel to shore. There were 29 people aboard, including the driver and one crew member. 

The injured were six Thai women, two Russians and one Ukrainian. Most suffered abrasions and shock. All nine received first aid before being taken to nearby hospitals.  Rescue teams found the two-deck fishing vessel with damage to its bow. The speedboat was approximately 100 metres away, with extensive damage along its port side, and was gradually sinking.  

Pattaya's marine rescue service, local police, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and boat operators helped evacuate passengers and bring the injured ashore.  The fishing vessel's skipper, identified only as Pong, said he was taking customers on a fishing trip and passing the breakwater near Laem Bali Hai Pier with his navigation lights operating normally.  

He said the speedboat approached at high speed, prompting him to slow down in an attempt to avoid a collision. The speedboat struck the fishing vessel's bow before swinging around and hitting it again with its stern.  The speedboat driver told police during initial questioning that he had not seen the fishing vessel before the collision.  

Police are investigating the accident and plan to question those involved, inspect both vessels and review CCTV footage and other evidence. The cause of the collision has not been established. 

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