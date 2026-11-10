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2026 November 10   16:24

accident

Maltese tanker Hydra nears grounded Caroline Bezengi off Oman

The Maltese-flagged tanker Hydra has arrived near the grounded Caroline Bezengi off Oman, where salvors are preparing to recover up to 650,000 barrels of crude oil, according to The Maritime Executive.  

The 105,744-dwt Aframax Hydra (IMO 9294551), built in 2004, was tracked west of Jazirat Al Qibliyyah on 9 November. Two tugs and a multipurpose offshore vessel were also nearby, with a second tanker possibly present.  

The oil recovery could be worth around $50m after water is removed from the cargo. Neither the recoverable volume nor the start of the transfer has been officially confirmed.  

Caroline Bezengi (IMO 9224439), a 159,168-dwt Suezmax built in 2001, ran aground in June following an explosion off Yemen on 8 June. The cause remains unconfirmed. The tanker had loaded Russian crude at Novorossiysk for delivery to India.  

Shipping databases continue to list the vessel under the Cameroon flag, although it was among tankers removed from the country's registry in June. The ship has previously been associated with Sovcomflot and is subject to EU and UK sanctions.  

Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is coordinating the salvage response with Ambrey, Oil Spill Response Limited and Oman Pesco.  In August, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Rawahi, the ministry's director-general of maritime affairs, said Caroline Bezengi had developed a list of about 17 degrees. Flooding, damaged tanks and unreliable onboard power complicated preparations, requiring stabilisation, safety inspections and hydrographic surveys before cargo transfer.  Ambrey mobilised specialist personnel, vessels, aircraft and more than 100 tonnes of equipment, with assistance from the Royal Air Force of Oman. The Khareef monsoon initially hampered operations, although conditions have since improved.  

Visible oil leakage appeared to have stopped in late October. Removing the remaining cargo would reduce pollution risks around the Hallaniyat Islands, a protected marine area supporting endangered Arabian Sea humpback whales.  

Whether Caroline Bezengi can eventually be refloated remains uncertain.  

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