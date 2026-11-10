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2026 November 10   16:45

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Lithuania plans months-long holds on Russian and Belarusian grain at Klaipeda port

Lithuania plans to hold Russian and Belarusian grain shipments at its Baltic Sea port of Klaipeda until laboratory tests establish their origin, potentially delaying exports by two months or more, an Agriculture Ministry official said.  

The restrictions, expected to take effect next week, will cover wheat, barley, maize and sunflower seeds. Shipments will be denied customs clearance until the results are available, preventing cargoes from leaving the port.  

"The tests can take two months or more," the official said.  Lithuania has no laboratory capable of carrying out the required tests, forcing samples to be sent abroad. Exporters will bear the costs of storage and testing, as well as returning or destroying cargoes if their declared origin proves fraudulent.  

The country began testing Russian and Belarusian grain in September amid concerns over the accuracy of origin declarations.

Under the existing procedure, samples are collected while vessels can continue loading and depart before the results become available.  Agriculture Minister Kęstutis Mažeika said on 5 November that legal objections from several companies had delayed the signing of the order introducing the tighter controls.  

Lithuania has reached an agreement with a laboratory in England to extend origin testing from feed grain to food-grade shipments.  Mažeika put loading charges this season at €13 ($14.55) per tonne for Russian grain, compared with €6 ($6.72) for Lithuanian grain. He linked opposition to the restrictions to the commercial interests of companies handling the cargoes.  

Klaipeda handled approximately 47,000 tonnes of grain declared as Russian in the first eight months of 2026, port chief executive Algis Latakas said. Most was maize transported by rail from Russia's Kaliningrad region.  The proposed controls come amid disruption to Black Sea grain shipments and efforts to develop alternative export routes.  

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called for an EU-wide ban on Russian and Belarusian grain transit in October. Estonia introduced its own prohibition on 8 October.  

The EU has imposed higher import tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain, although transit shipments destined for third countries remain permitted.  

Klaipeda State Seaport Authority is a Lithuanian state-owned joint-stock company responsible for managing and developing the port's infrastructure. The company operates under the supervision of Lithuania's Ministry of Transport and Communications.

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