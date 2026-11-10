ADNOC Drilling wins $313.6m Kuwait jack-up contracts

Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Drilling has received letters of award for two offshore jack-up rig contracts worth up to $313.6m from Kuwait Oil Company, marking its first offshore drilling operations outside the UAE, a stock exchange filing shows.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's Higher Procurement Committee approved separate awards for Rig 1 and Rig 2 under tender RFP-2151011. The combined ceiling is KWD96.55m ($310.6m at current exchange rates), against the company's announced dollar valuation of $313.6m.

The contracts carry a four-year firm term, including mobilisation, with an additional one-year option excluded from the award value. ADNOC Drilling plans to deploy one jack-up from its existing fleet and bareboat charter a second unit.

Operations are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2027, with the first full-year financial contribution in 2028. The anticipated 2027 contribution is already included in preliminary financial guidance. The awards remain subject to contractual formalities.

The procurement decision was published in Kuwait's official gazette on 8 November. ADNOC Drilling submitted the lowest bids meeting the tender specifications. Its offers of KWD43.26m ($139.2m) and KWD53.3m ($171.5m) undercut Saudi contractor ADES Limited's bids of KWD58.83m ($189.3m) and KWD66.23m ($213.1m).

Arabian Drilling Company offered KWD55.55m ($178.7m) for each rig, while a fourth bidder, Borr Holdings Limited, was rejected after failing to provide the required bank guarantee. ADNOC Drilling chief executive Abdulla Naji Ateya Al Messabi called the awards "an important step forward in our international growth journey".

The contracts support the regional expansion element of the company's Drill-to-Operate strategy, targeting new customers, markets and revenue streams.

ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC provides onshore, offshore and island drilling and integrated oilfield services. It reported revenue of $3.71bn and net profit of $1.07bn for the first nine months of 2026.

In January, it acquired a 70% stake in an SLB land-drilling venture covering Kuwait and Oman. That was followed in May by an 80% stake in an MB Petroleum Services venture operating across Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, bringing its total fleet to 170 rigs.

Kuwait Oil Company is the exploration and production subsidiary of state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.