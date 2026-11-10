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2026 November 10   18:07

shipping

Taiwanese liners Evergreen and Yang Ming post 96% and 82% October revenue gains

Taiwanese container shipping companies Evergreen Marine and Yang Ming Marine Transport posted year-on-year revenue increases of 96.13% and 82.45% in October 2026, respectively, as higher freight rates supported their earnings, stock exchange filings show.  

Evergreen's consolidated monthly revenue reached NT$53.60bn ($1.63bn), almost double the NT$27.33bn ($831m) recorded a year earlier.  Revenue rose 7.83% from September, supported by slight increases in both cargo volumes and average freight rates.

The company linked its annual revenue growth to freight rate movements driven by market supply and demand.  Evergreen generated NT$392.05bn ($11.92bn) in revenue during the first 10 months of 2026, an increase of 22.25% year on year.  

Yang Ming recorded October revenue of NT$21.04bn ($640m), compared with NT$11.53bn ($351m) a year earlier.  Unlike Evergreen, Yang Ming experienced a month-on-month decline of 3.02%, reflecting weaker shipping demand following China's National Day holiday. Higher freight rates nevertheless kept revenue substantially above the previous year's level.  Its January-October revenue increased 23.20% to NT$169.77bn ($5.16bn).  

Fellow Taiwanese container carrier Wan Hai Lines posted an even larger annual increase of 124.36%, with October revenue reaching NT$23.44bn ($713m), supported by freight rates.  Yang Ming cited projections from French shipping consultancy Alphaliner indicating global container shipping supply growth of 4.8% in 2026, against demand growth of 2.5%.  

The carrier warned that security risks in the Middle East and potential port strikes in Europe and the US could increase operating costs and disrupt vessel schedules.  

Yang Ming and its alliance partners have begun arranging limited resumptions of Red Sea services, with further adjustments subject to assessments of individual voyages.  

Evergreen Marine, established in 1968, is part of Taiwan's Evergreen Group, which also has interests in aviation and other transport businesses.  

Yang Ming, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Keelung, Taiwan, operates international container services. It is a member of the Premier Alliance alongside HMM and Ocean Network Express (ONE).  

Wan Hai Lines is a Taiwanese container shipping company. 

Topics:

Wan Hai Lines

Evergreen

Yang Ming

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