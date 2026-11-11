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2026 November 11   09:45

Kongsberg pitches 56-metre submarine hunter for UK navy

A 56-metre uncrewed submarine-hunting vessel could be built in Britain under a proposal from Norwegian maritime technology group Kongsberg Maritime for the Royal Navy's Type 92 programme, the company said in a statement.  

The Arctic Hunter design is based on a commercial Arctic fishing trawler, with its fishing equipment replaced by remote-control and autonomous systems. The vessel would be capable of operating without a crew for up to 60 days, providing submarine surveillance in the High North and North Atlantic.  

Kongsberg envisages a flotilla of 10 vessels operating from a forward support base west of the Bear Gap, between mainland Norway and Svalbard. The ships would complement existing anti-submarine warfare assets, including the Royal Navy's future Type 26 frigates.  

British defence technology company Thales UK would supply submarine-detection sonar and secure communications systems. The hull and propeller would be modified to reduce underwater noise, while additional deck space and payload capacity would accommodate other mission equipment.  

The vessel would draw on autonomous technology developed for Kongsberg's Reach Remote offshore vessels.

The company's uncrewed vessel technology has already received approvals from classification society DNV and the Norwegian Maritime Authority, although these do not cover the proposed military configuration.  

British shipbuilding group Balaena Maritime would construct the vessels at its Birkenhead yard in northwest England, with military systems integrated separately.  Kongsberg is targeting readiness for military integration and operational deployment by the end of the decade. Technology collaboration agreements with Thales UK and Balaena Maritime were scheduled for the Atlantic Future Forum in Oslo this week.  

“Atlantic security is an absolute priority,” said Kongsberg Maritime chief executive Lisa Edvardsen Haugan.  The company also sees potential demand from other NATO members and countries in the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force. The proposal supports maritime cooperation under the UK-Norway Lunna House agreement. 

Kongsberg Maritime ASA became an independent Norwegian maritime technology company in April 2026. It supplies propulsion, automation, positioning and ship design systems, with more than 8,300 employees in 35 countries and equipment installed aboard over 30,000 vessels.  

Balaena Maritime belongs to the British Balaena shipbuilding and maritime engineering group, which acquired APCL Group in June 2026, adding shipyards in Birkenhead, Tyneside and Falmouth.  

Thales UK Limited is a British-registered defence and electronics company within France's Thales group, specialising in communications, sensors and defence systems.

Topics:

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shipbuilding

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