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2026 November 11   10:32

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Bermuda stevedore orders first Konecranes ESP.4 crane outside Europe

Bermuda stevedore Stevedoring Services Limited (SSL) has ordered a 100-ton Konecranes Gottwald ESP.4 mobile harbour crane, marking the model's first order outside Europe, the Finnish manufacturer confirmed.  

The contract was booked in the third quarter of 2026, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

The value of the order was not disclosed.  SSL will deploy the crane primarily to increase container-handling throughput at its Bermuda operations, while its 100-ton lifting capacity will also allow the operator to handle heavier general and project cargo. 

The new machine will provide 40 tons more lifting capacity than SSL's existing Konecranes Gottwald HMK 170 E, which was delivered in 2011.  

“The new crane combines the speed and lifting capacity we need to maintain productivity with a compact size that suits our operations in Bermuda. Our positive experience with the earlier-generation crane, together with Konecranes’ strong support over the years, gave us the confidence to make this investment,” said SSL chief executive Randy Rochester.  

Launched in 2026, the ESP.4 is the smallest model in Konecranes' Generation 6 mobile harbour crane range. It has a maximum working radius of 42 metres and hoisting speeds of up to 120 metres per minute.  The crane also incorporates digital tools and smart features intended to improve operating efficiency.  

“The ESP.4 brings the performance and technology of our latest generation of mobile harbor cranes to a compact solution that is also highly capable. We’re very pleased SSL has chosen the model for its operations in Bermuda. The aim now is to build on this order by bringing the ESP.4 to other port operators around the world,” said Alan Garcia, vice president of regional sales for the Americas at Konecranes Port Solutions.  

Stevedoring Services Limited is a Bermuda-based company providing stevedoring and cargo-handling services.

Konecranes is a Finnish industrial lifting equipment and services group with operations serving ports and manufacturing industries. It recorded sales of €4.2bn ($4.68bn) in 2025 and employs around 16,500 people.

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