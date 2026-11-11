Spanish shipping group Boluda to buy Matrans terminal in Rotterdam, Netherlands

Spanish shipping group Boluda Shipping has agreed to acquire Matrans Rotterdam Terminal in the Netherlands, adding a 360,000-sq-metre facility to its northern European port operations, a company statement shows.

The agreement was signed on 3 November and announced on 10 November, following Boluda's separate deal to buy Rotterdam-based logistics group Samskip. Both transactions remain subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions. Financial terms for Matrans were not disclosed.

The multipurpose terminal is located at Eemhaven, one of Rotterdam's main short-sea shipping hubs. It covers 360,000 sq m, including 70,000 sq m of covered storage, and has 1,100 metres of quay with a water depth of 12.65 metres. A dedicated ro-ro berth has nine metres of water depth, while rail tracks extend 600 metres.

Matrans handles containers, forest products, metals, general and project cargo and ro-ro traffic. It also provides customs clearance, fiscal representation, road transport and freight forwarding.

The terminal, established in 1967, handles more than 100,000 TEU and 1m tonnes of breakbulk annually. Its cranes can lift up to 145 tonnes. Boluda plans to increase cargo volumes and improve operational efficiency.

The acquisition has an existing ownership link to Samskip. In 2024, Icelandic company Festing hf, linked to Samskip through the Blue Ocean group, acquired 50% of Matrans Holding B.V. from Dutch logistics operator Matrans Group B.V., establishing joint control. Matrans Holding owns Matrans Rotterdam Terminal B.V.

Boluda agreed to buy Samskip on 28 October. The transaction is expected to close on 1 January 2027, subject to approval, with both businesses operating independently until completion. Following both acquisitions, Boluda expects a network of 21 maritime and five rail terminals, 32 vessels operating 18 routes across 28 countries, more than 500 company-owned trucks and annual logistics throughput exceeding 750,000 TEU.

The expanded network would connect northern Europe with the Iberian Peninsula, Canary Islands and West Africa.

Boluda Towage also announced its acquisition of Dutch maritime services company Muller Dordrecht on 4 November, adding 16 tugs, including seven offshore vessels, and eight barges. The group opened offices in Rotterdam in June 2026.

Valencia-based Boluda Corporación Marítima is a Spanish family-owned maritime group with origins dating to 1837.

Boluda Shipping is its maritime transport and logistics division, while Boluda Towage operates harbour and offshore towage services.

Matrans Rotterdam Terminal B.V. is a Dutch terminal operating company.