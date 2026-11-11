ICTSI posts 20% profit rise and $1.14bn cash balance in the first nine months of 2026

Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) increased net profit attributable to shareholders by 20% to $898.89m in the first nine months of 2026 and ended September with $1.14bn in cash and cash equivalents, a stock-exchange filing showed.

Revenue from port operations climbed 24% to $2.90bn from $2.34bn a year earlier, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 21% to $1.87bn. Recurring net profit increased 22% to $913.59m, excluding a non-recurring charge arising from the disposal of Yantai International Container Terminal in China.

ICTSI handled 12.11m TEU between January and September, up 13% from 10.69m TEU a year earlier. The increase was largely driven by Durban Gateway Terminal in South Africa, consolidated from January 2026, and Batu Ampar Container Terminal in Indonesia, which began operations under ICTSI in September 2025.

Excluding those terminals and the discontinued Yantai operation, throughput increased just 0.1%. Comparable revenue nevertheless rose 15%, supported by tariff adjustments, additional services and changes in cargo mix.

Cash operating expenses jumped 37% to $801.40m, reducing the EBITDA margin to 64% from 66% a year earlier. Operating cash flow rose 21% to $1.56bn, while cash and cash equivalents increased 3.8% from $1.10bn at the end of December 2025.

Capital expenditure excluding capitalised borrowing costs totalled $507.43m. ICTSI maintained its estimated $740m spending programme for 2026, covering terminal expansions, equipment upgrades and maintenance.

Chairman and president Enrique K. Razon Jr. emphasised the integration of new terminals and further investment in capacity and service levels. In the third quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders rose 15% to $308.90m, revenue increased 19% to $984.05m and EBITDA climbed 15% to $635.74m.

Established in the Philippines in 1987, ICTSI is a Manila-headquartered corporation specialising in the development, management and operation of container terminals, primarily under long-term concession agreements. Its portfolio comprises 34 terminal operations and development projects in 20 countries across six continents. Manila International Container Terminal is its flagship facility.