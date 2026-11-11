  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UAE-to-India crude tanker freight surges 377% amid Hormuz disruption

2026 November 11   12:01

shipping

UAE-to-India crude tanker freight surges 377% amid Hormuz disruption

Crude tanker freight from the UAE port of Fujairah to India's west coast surged 377% to $7.51 per barrel in October from $1.57 in late February as disruption around the Strait of Hormuz drove up shipping costs, British maritime consultancy Drewry said.  

Rates climbed from $4.76 per barrel in September as oil suppliers increasingly relied on ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman to move cargoes around disrupted shipping routes.  

Anshika Prajapati, Drewry's lead liquid bulk analyst, said the increase had eroded the freight advantage traditionally enjoyed by Gulf oil producers.

Before the conflict, shipments of Saudi Arabian and other Gulf crude on Suezmax tankers, typically carrying around 1m barrels, cost approximately $0.95 per barrel in January and February. War-risk insurance premiums were also considerably lower.  

Higher freight costs have complicated efforts by Indian refiners to diversify crude purchases across Russia, the US, West Africa and Latin America.  India's crude imports nevertheless reached an estimated record 5.6m barrels per day in October.

Security risks remain elevated. The International Maritime Organization confirmed on 6 November that at least 130 attacks against commercial vessels had been recorded in the region since the conflict began, with 25 seafarers killed. Tanker industry association INTERTANKO also warned of continuing attacks in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.  

Prajapati expects freight rates to ease in 2027 if normal commercial traffic through Hormuz resumes, allowing more tankers to return to Gulf trades and war-risk premiums to decline. Continued disruption could keep freight costs elevated and increase Indian refiners' crude procurement expenses.  

Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd is a privately held British maritime research and consulting company established in London in 1970. Its four business divisions cover maritime research, maritime advisory, supply chain advisory and maritime financial research.

Kpler is a privately held commodity intelligence and analytics company founded in 2014. Its services cover physical commodity flows, shipping activity and market intelligence across energy and other commodity sectors.

Topics:

oil and gas sector

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

AD Ports lifts Q3 profit 64% despite 57% slump in box volumes

17:34

Hengli Dalian takes second place in global boxship orderbook

17:21

Between November 6 and 10, the price of fuel oil at the port of Kaliningrad rose by 3.5%, while the price of diesel fuel fell by 0.9%.

17:16

Indian shipbuilder Swan orders Everllence dual-fuel engines for six chemical tankers

15:44

MSC Cruises cancels MSC Seaview's Ibiza call in Spain over strike

15:14

European NGO Transport & Environment to launch EU shore power coalition

14:52

Turkey to auction $64m LPG assets at Mediterranean and Black Sea terminals

14:22

Canada restores sanctions on Iranian tanker operator NITC after 10 years

13:42

US weighs sale of four sanctioned supertankers for Hormuz transit

13:12

Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading buys Trieste oil terminal in Italy

12:32

South Korean trader POSCO International completes $711m LNG terminal at Gwangyang

11:42

ICTSI posts 20% profit rise and $1.14bn cash balance in the first nine months of 2026

10:32

Bermuda stevedore orders first Konecranes ESP.4 crane outside Europe

10:14

Spanish shipping group Boluda to buy Matrans terminal in Rotterdam, Netherlands

09:45

Kongsberg pitches 56-metre submarine hunter for UK navy

2026 November 10

18:07

Taiwanese liners Evergreen and Yang Ming post 96% and 82% October revenue gains

17:27

ADNOC Drilling wins $313.6m Kuwait jack-up contracts

16:45

Lithuania plans months-long holds on Russian and Belarusian grain at Klaipeda port

16:24

Maltese tanker Hydra nears grounded Caroline Bezengi off Oman

15:44

Nine injured as tourist speedboat hits fishing vessel off Pattaya

15:09

Maersk-chartered boxship knocks down quay crane at China's Yantian port

14:55

Panama Canal lifts daily booking slots to 34 and Neopanamax draft to 50 feet

14:25

Greek-led shipowner Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 newbuildings

13:20

Malaysia joins IMO LNG ship safety training programme in Japan for first time

12:30

Dutch heavy-lift operator Heerema extends Fugro survey deal to 2030

11:20

Lloyd’s Register and Saudi ports authority sign three-year development pact

10:40

China unveils 17-point plan to retain more marine insurance risk and boost yuan use

10:05

HD Hyundai Heavy wins $492m LNG carrier deal with Africa-based firm

09:46

Adani Ports faces two rivals for $1.25bn Tuticorin port contract

08:16

Egypt raises gas cuts to 33% for fertilizer makers as LNG costs climb

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news