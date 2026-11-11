UAE-to-India crude tanker freight surges 377% amid Hormuz disruption

Crude tanker freight from the UAE port of Fujairah to India's west coast surged 377% to $7.51 per barrel in October from $1.57 in late February as disruption around the Strait of Hormuz drove up shipping costs, British maritime consultancy Drewry said.

Rates climbed from $4.76 per barrel in September as oil suppliers increasingly relied on ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman to move cargoes around disrupted shipping routes.

Anshika Prajapati, Drewry's lead liquid bulk analyst, said the increase had eroded the freight advantage traditionally enjoyed by Gulf oil producers.

Before the conflict, shipments of Saudi Arabian and other Gulf crude on Suezmax tankers, typically carrying around 1m barrels, cost approximately $0.95 per barrel in January and February. War-risk insurance premiums were also considerably lower.

Higher freight costs have complicated efforts by Indian refiners to diversify crude purchases across Russia, the US, West Africa and Latin America. India's crude imports nevertheless reached an estimated record 5.6m barrels per day in October.

Security risks remain elevated. The International Maritime Organization confirmed on 6 November that at least 130 attacks against commercial vessels had been recorded in the region since the conflict began, with 25 seafarers killed. Tanker industry association INTERTANKO also warned of continuing attacks in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

Prajapati expects freight rates to ease in 2027 if normal commercial traffic through Hormuz resumes, allowing more tankers to return to Gulf trades and war-risk premiums to decline. Continued disruption could keep freight costs elevated and increase Indian refiners' crude procurement expenses.

Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd is a privately held British maritime research and consulting company established in London in 1970. Its four business divisions cover maritime research, maritime advisory, supply chain advisory and maritime financial research.

Kpler is a privately held commodity intelligence and analytics company founded in 2014. Its services cover physical commodity flows, shipping activity and market intelligence across energy and other commodity sectors.