South Korean trader POSCO International completes $711m LNG terminal at Gwangyang

South Korean energy and trading company POSCO International said it had completed a KRW 949.2bn ($711m) LNG terminal at Gwangyang, expanding storage capacity by 43% and adding a berth for LNG carriers of up to 270,000 cubic metres.

The project, built over 47 months, adds two 200,000-cubic-metre storage tanks, numbered seven and eight, and a dedicated bunkering berth capable of accommodating vessels of up to 20,000 cubic metres.

The second terminal raises combined LNG storage capacity at Gwangyang from 930,000 cubic metres to 1.33m cubic metres.

The company estimates that the facilities can hold enough gas to meet South Korea's heating requirements for 40 days. POSCO International marked completion on 10 November at a ceremony attended by POSCO Group chairman Chang In-hwa and POSCO International president Lee Gye-in. Chang said the investment would strengthen the group's LNG operations and contribute to South Korea's energy security.

The first cargo under a 20-year LNG supply agreement signed in 2022 with US exporter Cheniere Energy is expected to arrive at Gwangyang this month. The contract covers approximately 400,000 tonnes annually. LNG carrier HL FORTUNA has been earmarked to transport North American LNG under the company's long-term supply programme.

The terminal already provides commissioning services for LNG carriers before delivery to shipowners and port-to-ship bunkering. POSCO International plans to expand into ship-to-ship LNG bunkering with South Korean logistics company POSCO Flow and the Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority. A dedicated 12,500-cubic-metre bunkering vessel is scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2027.