Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading buys Trieste oil terminal in Italy

Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading has acquired control of a coastal oil storage terminal in Trieste, Italy, after buying 100% of concession holder Seastock Srl from Tosto Group, the seller confirmed.

The deal gives Alpha Trading direct control of storage infrastructure at a port where it has operated as a physical bunker supplier since 2018. The purchase price was not disclosed. Alpha Trading plans to invest around €20m ($22.3m) over the next five to 10 years to upgrade the terminal and improve its efficiency and operational flexibility.

Chief executive Adriano Parodi said the investment programme would also target workplace safety, environmental protection and cybersecurity. The terminal occupies approximately 62,000 square metres and has 26 tanks with a stated storage capacity of 130,000 cubic metres. It handles petroleum products, including diesel and fuel oil, and has vessel and bunker barge berths, rail connections, road tanker loading facilities and fuel blending capabilities.

The acquisition is part of Alpha Trading's expansion into Mediterranean energy logistics, with the company seeking to strengthen its supply infrastructure for conventional marine fuels and sustainable energy products. Parodi is targeting further terminal acquisitions in the Mediterranean over the next 12 months.

Tosto Group is exiting the storage business to concentrate on manufacturing industrial equipment for the energy, nuclear and oil and gas sectors. Group chief executive Luca Tosto sees opportunities for further cooperation between the companies, which have maintained a commercial relationship since 2018. Alpha Trading also acknowledged the involvement of the Port System Authority, the Italian Customs Agency and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the transaction.

Alpha Trading S.p.A., established in 1985, is an Italian petroleum products distributor registered in Milan, with commercial and administrative headquarters in Genoa. It operates in marine bunkering, bitumen distribution and biofuels, with facilities at Carbonara Scrivia and Solbiate Olona. Its management includes chief executives Adriano Parodi and Stefano Marchiol and chairman Claudio Bombardieri.

Seastock Srl is an Italian petroleum storage and blending company. It acquired the Trieste facility through a bankruptcy auction in December 2020.