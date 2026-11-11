  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading buys Trieste oil terminal in Italy

2026 November 11   13:12

ports

Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading buys Trieste oil terminal in Italy

Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading has acquired control of a coastal oil storage terminal in Trieste, Italy, after buying 100% of concession holder Seastock Srl from Tosto Group, the seller confirmed.  

The deal gives Alpha Trading direct control of storage infrastructure at a port where it has operated as a physical bunker supplier since 2018. The purchase price was not disclosed.  Alpha Trading plans to invest around €20m ($22.3m) over the next five to 10 years to upgrade the terminal and improve its efficiency and operational flexibility.  

Chief executive Adriano Parodi said the investment programme would also target workplace safety, environmental protection and cybersecurity.  The terminal occupies approximately 62,000 square metres and has 26 tanks with a stated storage capacity of 130,000 cubic metres. It handles petroleum products, including diesel and fuel oil, and has vessel and bunker barge berths, rail connections, road tanker loading facilities and fuel blending capabilities.  

The acquisition is part of Alpha Trading's expansion into Mediterranean energy logistics, with the company seeking to strengthen its supply infrastructure for conventional marine fuels and sustainable energy products.  Parodi is targeting further terminal acquisitions in the Mediterranean over the next 12 months.  

Tosto Group is exiting the storage business to concentrate on manufacturing industrial equipment for the energy, nuclear and oil and gas sectors.  Group chief executive Luca Tosto sees opportunities for further cooperation between the companies, which have maintained a commercial relationship since 2018.  Alpha Trading also acknowledged the involvement of the Port System Authority, the Italian Customs Agency and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the transaction.  

Alpha Trading S.p.A., established in 1985, is an Italian petroleum products distributor registered in Milan, with commercial and administrative headquarters in Genoa. It operates in marine bunkering, bitumen distribution and biofuels, with facilities at Carbonara Scrivia and Solbiate Olona. Its management includes chief executives Adriano Parodi and Stefano Marchiol and chairman Claudio Bombardieri.  

Seastock Srl is an Italian petroleum storage and blending company. It acquired the Trieste facility through a bankruptcy auction in December 2020. 

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

AD Ports lifts Q3 profit 64% despite 57% slump in box volumes

17:34

Hengli Dalian takes second place in global boxship orderbook

17:21

Between November 6 and 10, the price of fuel oil at the port of Kaliningrad rose by 3.5%, while the price of diesel fuel fell by 0.9%.

17:16

Indian shipbuilder Swan orders Everllence dual-fuel engines for six chemical tankers

15:44

MSC Cruises cancels MSC Seaview's Ibiza call in Spain over strike

15:14

European NGO Transport & Environment to launch EU shore power coalition

14:52

Turkey to auction $64m LPG assets at Mediterranean and Black Sea terminals

14:22

Canada restores sanctions on Iranian tanker operator NITC after 10 years

13:42

US weighs sale of four sanctioned supertankers for Hormuz transit

12:32

South Korean trader POSCO International completes $711m LNG terminal at Gwangyang

12:01

UAE-to-India crude tanker freight surges 377% amid Hormuz disruption

11:42

ICTSI posts 20% profit rise and $1.14bn cash balance in the first nine months of 2026

10:32

Bermuda stevedore orders first Konecranes ESP.4 crane outside Europe

10:14

Spanish shipping group Boluda to buy Matrans terminal in Rotterdam, Netherlands

09:45

Kongsberg pitches 56-metre submarine hunter for UK navy

2026 November 10

18:07

Taiwanese liners Evergreen and Yang Ming post 96% and 82% October revenue gains

17:27

ADNOC Drilling wins $313.6m Kuwait jack-up contracts

16:45

Lithuania plans months-long holds on Russian and Belarusian grain at Klaipeda port

16:24

Maltese tanker Hydra nears grounded Caroline Bezengi off Oman

15:44

Nine injured as tourist speedboat hits fishing vessel off Pattaya

15:09

Maersk-chartered boxship knocks down quay crane at China's Yantian port

14:55

Panama Canal lifts daily booking slots to 34 and Neopanamax draft to 50 feet

14:25

Greek-led shipowner Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 newbuildings

13:20

Malaysia joins IMO LNG ship safety training programme in Japan for first time

12:30

Dutch heavy-lift operator Heerema extends Fugro survey deal to 2030

11:20

Lloyd’s Register and Saudi ports authority sign three-year development pact

10:40

China unveils 17-point plan to retain more marine insurance risk and boost yuan use

10:05

HD Hyundai Heavy wins $492m LNG carrier deal with Africa-based firm

09:46

Adani Ports faces two rivals for $1.25bn Tuticorin port contract

08:16

Egypt raises gas cuts to 33% for fertilizer makers as LNG costs climb

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news