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2026 November 11   13:42

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US weighs sale of four sanctioned supertankers for Hormuz transit

The US Treasury is considering the sale of four sanctioned very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to facilitate their passage through the Strait of Hormuz, GMS chief executive Anil Sharma said.  Sharma said detailed plans for selling the vessels had been submitted to US sanctions enforcement authorities. He disclosed the proposal at the Capital Link Maritime Forum in Dubai on 10 November during a discussion with Capital Link president Nicolas Bornozis on sanctions and shipping regulations.  

The identities and ownership of the four VLCCs have not been disclosed. No sale price, timetable or US authorisation has been announced.  

The proposal comes as Washington considers allowing sanctioned tankers to return to commercial service amid vessel shortages, higher freight costs and security risks in the Strait of Hormuz.  Commodity traders Trafigura, Vitol and Mercuria, together with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), are seeking US licences to purchase or lease blacklisted tankers.  

The wider discussions cover about 50 of the roughly 1,600 vessels under US sanctions, including supertankers capable of carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil each. Applications are being reviewed individually, with no final decision or approval timetable.  

GMS has previously purchased sanctioned tankers for recycling with US authorisation. The company acquired the Russian-flagged Era, formerly Marinera and Bella 1, and Lileo, previously Galileo and Veronica, through a court-authorised sale.  Those transactions followed earlier US permission to recycle four container ships affected by Iran-related sanctions.

Founded by Sharma in Maryland, United States, in 1992, GMS is now headquartered in Dubai. The company purchases ships and offshore assets for recycling and has completed more than 5,000 transactions worldwide.  Sharma also founded Lila Global, a Dubai-based shipowning and operating company. 

Topics:

vessel acquisition

Hormuz

sanctions

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