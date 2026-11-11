Canada restores sanctions on Iranian tanker operator NITC after 10 years

Iranian tanker operator National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) is back on Canada's sanctions list after a decade, the Canadian foreign ministry said.

The restrictions took effect on 5 November, five days before Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced the decision on 10 November during a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris. NITC is among 11 Iranian entities relisted under Canada's Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations.

The amendment, registered as SOR/2026-234, identifies the tanker operator as entry 245. The measures prohibit people and businesses in Canada, as well as Canadians abroad, from specified transactions involving the property of sanctioned entities, providing related financial services or facilitating prohibited dealings.

Canada removed the 11 entities from its sanctions list in February 2016 after Iran took steps to restrict its nuclear programme under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The latest decision follows renewed concerns over Iran's nuclear activities and its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In June 2025, the IAEA board found Iran was not complying with its safeguards obligations. UN nuclear-related sanctions were reinstated in September 2025 after France, Germany and the UK activated the snapback mechanism.

“Canada’s position is unequivocal: Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon,” Anand said. Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful. NITC was established in 1955 and is headquartered in Tehran. The company was privatised in 2000, with three pension funds becoming shareholders. A crude oil tanker fleet ranking dated 1 January 2025 placed NITC sixth worldwide, with 53 vessels totalling 13.495m dwt.

The other sanctioned oil-sector entities include National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Iran's national oil company, oil trading firm Naftiran Intertrade Company and oil equipment supplier Kala Naft.

Nuclear Reactors Fuel Company and Nuclear Fuel Production and Procurement Company operate in Iran's nuclear fuel sector.

Four Iranian banks — Bank Mellat, Bank Melli Iran, Bank of Industry and Mine and Export Development Bank of Iran — are also listed, alongside Iranian insurer Iran Insurance Company.