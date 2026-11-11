  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Canada restores sanctions on Iranian tanker operator NITC after 10 years

2026 November 11   14:22

shipping

Canada restores sanctions on Iranian tanker operator NITC after 10 years

Iranian tanker operator National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) is back on Canada's sanctions list after a decade, the Canadian foreign ministry said.  

The restrictions took effect on 5 November, five days before Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced the decision on 10 November during a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris.  NITC is among 11 Iranian entities relisted under Canada's Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations.

The amendment, registered as SOR/2026-234, identifies the tanker operator as entry 245.  The measures prohibit people and businesses in Canada, as well as Canadians abroad, from specified transactions involving the property of sanctioned entities, providing related financial services or facilitating prohibited dealings.  

Canada removed the 11 entities from its sanctions list in February 2016 after Iran took steps to restrict its nuclear programme under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.  

The latest decision follows renewed concerns over Iran's nuclear activities and its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).  

In June 2025, the IAEA board found Iran was not complying with its safeguards obligations. UN nuclear-related sanctions were reinstated in September 2025 after France, Germany and the UK activated the snapback mechanism.  

“Canada’s position is unequivocal: Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon,” Anand said.  Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful.  NITC was established in 1955 and is headquartered in Tehran. The company was privatised in 2000, with three pension funds becoming shareholders.  A crude oil tanker fleet ranking dated 1 January 2025 placed NITC sixth worldwide, with 53 vessels totalling 13.495m dwt.  

The other sanctioned oil-sector entities include National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Iran's national oil company, oil trading firm Naftiran Intertrade Company and oil equipment supplier Kala Naft.  

Nuclear Reactors Fuel Company and Nuclear Fuel Production and Procurement Company operate in Iran's nuclear fuel sector.  

Four Iranian banks — Bank Mellat, Bank Melli Iran, Bank of Industry and Mine and Export Development Bank of Iran — are also listed, alongside Iranian insurer Iran Insurance Company.

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

AD Ports lifts Q3 profit 64% despite 57% slump in box volumes

17:34

Hengli Dalian takes second place in global boxship orderbook

17:21

Between November 6 and 10, the price of fuel oil at the port of Kaliningrad rose by 3.5%, while the price of diesel fuel fell by 0.9%.

17:16

Indian shipbuilder Swan orders Everllence dual-fuel engines for six chemical tankers

15:44

MSC Cruises cancels MSC Seaview's Ibiza call in Spain over strike

15:14

European NGO Transport & Environment to launch EU shore power coalition

14:52

Turkey to auction $64m LPG assets at Mediterranean and Black Sea terminals

13:42

US weighs sale of four sanctioned supertankers for Hormuz transit

13:12

Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading buys Trieste oil terminal in Italy

12:32

South Korean trader POSCO International completes $711m LNG terminal at Gwangyang

12:01

UAE-to-India crude tanker freight surges 377% amid Hormuz disruption

11:42

ICTSI posts 20% profit rise and $1.14bn cash balance in the first nine months of 2026

10:32

Bermuda stevedore orders first Konecranes ESP.4 crane outside Europe

10:14

Spanish shipping group Boluda to buy Matrans terminal in Rotterdam, Netherlands

09:45

Kongsberg pitches 56-metre submarine hunter for UK navy

2026 November 10

18:07

Taiwanese liners Evergreen and Yang Ming post 96% and 82% October revenue gains

17:27

ADNOC Drilling wins $313.6m Kuwait jack-up contracts

16:45

Lithuania plans months-long holds on Russian and Belarusian grain at Klaipeda port

16:24

Maltese tanker Hydra nears grounded Caroline Bezengi off Oman

15:44

Nine injured as tourist speedboat hits fishing vessel off Pattaya

15:09

Maersk-chartered boxship knocks down quay crane at China's Yantian port

14:55

Panama Canal lifts daily booking slots to 34 and Neopanamax draft to 50 feet

14:25

Greek-led shipowner Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 newbuildings

13:20

Malaysia joins IMO LNG ship safety training programme in Japan for first time

12:30

Dutch heavy-lift operator Heerema extends Fugro survey deal to 2030

11:20

Lloyd’s Register and Saudi ports authority sign three-year development pact

10:40

China unveils 17-point plan to retain more marine insurance risk and boost yuan use

10:05

HD Hyundai Heavy wins $492m LNG carrier deal with Africa-based firm

09:46

Adani Ports faces two rivals for $1.25bn Tuticorin port contract

08:16

Egypt raises gas cuts to 33% for fertilizer makers as LNG costs climb

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news