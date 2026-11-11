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2026 November 11   14:52

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Turkey to auction $64m LPG assets at Mediterranean and Black Sea terminals

Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) has put LPG storage assets on the Mediterranean and Black Sea coasts up for auction with an indicative value of TRY 3.21bn ($63.9m), a tender notice published in the country’s Official Gazette shows.  

The sale covers assets, rights and property used in LPG storage operations at Dörtyol in Hatay province and Tirebolu in Giresun province. The facilities are associated with three Turkish companies under TMSF trusteeship: Pet Gaz AS, Dörtyol Petgaz Terminal AS and Karadeniz LPG Depolama ve Deniz Terminali Ticaret AS.  

The auction is scheduled for 9 December in Istanbul, with sealed bids due by 4pm the previous day. Participants must provide a TRY 321m ($6.39m) guarantee.  Shortlisted bidders will advance to an open auction, starting from the highest sealed offer. If the highest bid falls below the indicative value, TMSF may proceed to negotiations on 11 December.  

The assets will be sold free of liens and other legal encumbrances, subject to the tender conditions. The transaction covers operational assets rather than shares in the three companies.  The winning bid requires approval from the TMSF board. Payment must be made upfront in Turkish lira, with an additional 20% VAT.  

Tender documents cost TRY 50,000 ($996), while access to the data room requires a further TRY 100,000 ($1,992). The data room will be open from 12 November to 7 December, with supervised terminal inspections permitted.  

Pet Gaz AS is a Turkish joint-stock company operating a licensed LPG storage facility at Dörtyol with capacity of 64,150 cubic metres. Its Mediterranean terminal can accommodate LPG carriers of up to 55,000 DWT through an offshore buoy-mooring system and has a stated annual cargo-handling capacity of 3.33m tonnes.  

Dörtyol Petgaz Terminal AS is a Turkish joint-stock company within BDY Group, whose activities include energy, logistics, construction and mining.  

Karadeniz LPG Depolama ve Deniz Terminali Ticaret AS is a Turkish joint-stock company operating a licensed LPG storage terminal at Tirebolu, with capacity of 9,139 cubic metres.  

A July 2025 Turkish competition ruling identified all three companies as members of BDY Group and Mehmet Emin Baday as one of the individuals controlling the group.  

Pet Gaz came under trusteeship following a June 2026 investigation into alleged tax irregularities involving LPG imports. The proceedings involved 27 suspects and resulted in trustees being appointed to 10 companies.

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