European NGO Transport & Environment to launch EU shore power coalition

The Clean Port Coalition will launch on 24 November to campaign for shore power to become universally available at ports across the European Union, organiser Transport & Environment (T&E) confirmed.

The coalition will be formally unveiled during an online event, bringing together shipping companies, shore power system providers, clean technology and battery industry associations, and civil society organisations.

T&E shipping policy officer Éloi Nordé said the founding membership includes representatives from across the maritime and port sectors. The organisation is leading the coalition's development and seeking wider industry participation.

The initiative comes as European ports face deadlines to install shore power infrastructure under the EU's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR).

By 31 December 2029, qualifying ports on the trans-European transport network must have sufficient capacity to supply shore power for at least 90% of eligible calls by container and passenger ships exceeding 5,000 gross tonnes.

From 1 January 2030, FuelEU Maritime will require covered container and passenger ships to use shore power or qualifying alternative zero-emission technologies while berthed at designated EU ports.

The requirements are intended to reduce emissions from ships at berth by allowing them to draw electricity from the shore rather than run auxiliary engines.

T&E argues that the existing rules do not go far enough because they cover only certain vessel categories. It is seeking wider electrification mandates, including smaller vessels and additional ship types, alongside improvements to port electricity infrastructure.

Nordé, a French native based in Brussels, joined T&E's shipping team in April 2025. His work focuses on the electrification of ships and port infrastructure.

T&E operates through the European Federation for Transport and Environment AISBL, an international non-profit association based in Brussels. Its network comprises 49 member organisations and eight supporting organisations working across 24 European countries.