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2026 November 11   15:44

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MSC Cruises cancels MSC Seaview's Ibiza call in Spain over strike

Swiss cruise operator MSC Cruises has cancelled a scheduled 11 November call at Ibiza, Spain, by its Malta-flagged cruise ship MSC Seaview amid concerns over disruption from a nationwide general strike, a passenger letter shows.  

The 24-hour strike is expected to affect essential port services and local transport, prompting the operator to revise the ship's Mediterranean itinerary.  

The cancellation affects a seven-night cruise departing Genoa, Italy, on 7 November, with scheduled calls at Civitavecchia, Palermo, Ibiza, Tarragona and Marseille.  

MSC Seaview was originally due in Ibiza on 11 November. Instead, the vessel called at Cagliari, on the Italian island of Sardinia, on 10 November, replacing a scheduled day at sea. The revised itinerary provided for a stay in Cagliari from 10:00 to 19:00, followed by a sea day on 11 November.  

The changes also shortened two other port calls.  In Palermo, Sicily, the ship's 9 November stay was revised from 11:00–20:00 to 11:30–19:00. Its scheduled departure from Tarragona, Spain, on 12 November was brought forward from 18:00 to 17:00, with arrival unchanged at 08:00.  

Spain's general strike, called by trade unions including CCOO, UGT and CGT, is scheduled to run for 24 hours on 11 November.

Spanish authorities have established minimum service requirements, while the Port of Tarragona has warned of possible disruption to port and logistics operations.  

Topics:

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