During the period from November 6 to 10, 2026, the cost of bunker fuel at the port of Kaliningrad saw some changes. According to weekly monitoring data from the PortNews news agency, the price of IFO 380 increased by 3.5% to $653 per tonne, while the price of MGO decreased by 0.9% to $1,084 per tonne. VLSFO remained unchanged at $762 per tonne, and ULSFO is priced at $905 per tonne. Meanwhile, at the port of Rotterdam, prices for all types of fuel declined: the price of VLSFO fell by 6.8% to $713 per tonne, IFO 380 dropped by 15.9% to $580 per tonne, and MGO decreased by 5.4% to $1,315 per tonne. The price gap compared to Russian ports in the Northwest remains significant.

In the ruble-denominated sales segment, the price of fuel oil at the port of Kaliningrad remained unchanged during the reporting period, holding at up to 46,000 rubles per tonne. Diesel fuel also remained steady at up to 100,000 rubles per tonne, while VLSFO stood at up to 67,000 rubles per tonne, and ULSFO at 80,000 rubles per tonne.

Comprehensive pricing for marine fuels at key Russian ports and along inland waterways can be found in an exclusive product from PortNews—the "Bunker Market: Prices" digest: https://portnews.ru/magazine/digest/.