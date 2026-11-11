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2026 November 11   18:07

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AD Ports lifts Q3 profit 64% despite 57% slump in box volumes

A surge in shipping earnings helped lift Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group's third-quarter net profit 64% to a record AED 975m ($265m), even as container traffic at its UAE ports plunged, the group's latest results show.  

Revenue rose 48% year on year to AED 7.99bn ($2.18bn) in the three months to September 2026. EBITDA increased 63% to AED 1.97bn ($536m), lifting the margin to 24.6% from 22.3%.  Shipping provided the biggest boost.

Maritime and Shipping revenue jumped 56% to AED 4.74bn ($1.29bn), accounting for 58% of group turnover, while divisional EBITDA more than doubled to AED 1.23bn ($335m). Higher rates and additional capacity in feeder, ro-ro and tanker operations drove the increase.  

Feeder volumes held steady year on year at 900,000 TEU but rose 22% from the previous quarter. The bulk, multipurpose and ro-ro fleet expanded to 76 ships from 48 a year earlier.  

The contrast at home was stark. Container traffic through the group's UAE ports fell 57% to 751,000 TEU, while bulk and general cargo declined 54% to 4.5m tonnes. Both recovered sequentially, rising more than 30% and 48%, respectively. UAE container capacity utilisation improved to 29% from 22% in the second quarter, while utilisation abroad rose to 73% from 61%.  

To bypass disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the group has rerouted cargo and feeder services through Fujairah and Khor Fakkan on the Gulf of Oman, adding land and air transport links and storage capacity. Ports revenue nevertheless rose 12% to AED 798m ($217m).  Logistics revenue increased 76% to AED 1.96bn ($534m), while its EBITDA rose 246% to AED 116m ($32m).

Economic Cities and Free Zones revenue advanced 15% to AED 690m ($188m), supported by new industrial land leases.  

“In one of the most challenging periods in its 20-year history, AD Ports Group achieved record results during Q3,” chief executive Afif Saif Al Yafei said.  

The group completed its acquisition of Brazil's CLI on 1 October and is pursuing a separate purchase of Germany's MBS Logistics. The CLI transaction pushed free cash flow to negative AED 691m ($188m); excluding it, free cash flow would have been positive AED 1.17bn ($319m). Operating cash flow trebled to AED 2.94bn ($801m), while net leverage fell to 3.5 times from 4.4 times a year earlier.  

L’IMAD Holding Company PJSC raised its ownership to 98.93%, with settlement of its acquisition of remaining shares expected on 22 December, subject to conditions.  

AD Ports Group operates port, shipping, logistics and industrial-zone businesses. CLI manages agricultural-bulk port terminals in Brazil, while MBS Logistics provides integrated freight and logistics services from Germany.

L’IMAD is a sovereign investment company of the Abu Dhabi government.

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