  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Indian shipbuilder Swan orders Everllence dual-fuel engines for six chemical tankers

2026 November 11   17:16

shipbuilding

Indian shipbuilder Swan orders Everllence dual-fuel engines for six chemical tankers

Indian shipbuilder Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has ordered Everllence two-stroke dual-fuel technology for six 18,000-dwt chemical tankers, the engine designer said.  

The deal is SDHI's first two-stroke newbuilding contract since it revived India's largest shipyard by capacity at Pipavav, Gujarat. The project is also billed as India's first chemical-tanker order.  

Japan's Mitsui E&S will build the ME-GI engines under licence. The first ship will use an Everllence B&W 6S50ME-C9.7-GI-EGRBP engine, with exhaust-gas recirculation for IMO Tier III compliance and a controllable-pitch propeller. It will meet DNV classification requirements.

The six ships are intended for northern European service and Ice Class 1A.  

SDHI chief executive Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena (retd) said: “This marks the first newbuilding contract for SDHI for two-stroke engines. Everllence and MITSUI E&S are experts in future-focused marine-propulsion technologies, and our collaboration with them paves the way for building vessels that will deliver higher efficiency with greater power output and better fuel economy. It also reflects our commitment to build the future-ready vessels that our customers expect from us.”  

The partners recently marked 100 years of two-stroke licensing cooperation. Mitsui E&S has built more than 7,500 B&W engines with a combined output exceeding 120 million horsepower.  

Mitsui E&S executive officer and marine propulsion division chief Takeshi Iizuka said: “We are delighted to be part of this pioneering newbuilding programme, which marks an important first step for MITSUI E&S in India’s shipbuilding market. Having recently celebrated 100 years of continuous two-stroke licensing cooperation with Everllence, we will draw on our extensive experience and expertise in manufacturing large marine engines to work closely with Everllence and SDHI on this project. Through this collaboration, we look forward to contributing to the continued development of India’s shipbuilding industry.”  

Everllence two-stroke business head Bjarne Foldager said: “This project brings together several important elements for Everllence: a pioneering newbuilding programme in India, a highly experienced European tanker operator, and one of our longest-standing licensees. We are particularly pleased that our two-stroke technology has been selected for Swan Defence and Heavy Industries' first newbuilding project at Pipavav. Together with our esteemed licensee, MITSUI E&S, we look forward to supporting SDHI in producing this important vessel series.”  

Everllence SE, formerly MAN Energy Solutions SE, is a German marine and energy equipment manufacturer.

Mitsui E&S Co Ltd is a Japanese engineering company producing marine machinery and port equipment. 

Topics:

Everllence

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

AD Ports lifts Q3 profit 64% despite 57% slump in box volumes

17:34

Hengli Dalian takes second place in global boxship orderbook

17:21

Between November 6 and 10, the price of fuel oil at the port of Kaliningrad rose by 3.5%, while the price of diesel fuel fell by 0.9%.

15:44

MSC Cruises cancels MSC Seaview's Ibiza call in Spain over strike

15:14

European NGO Transport & Environment to launch EU shore power coalition

14:52

Turkey to auction $64m LPG assets at Mediterranean and Black Sea terminals

14:22

Canada restores sanctions on Iranian tanker operator NITC after 10 years

13:42

US weighs sale of four sanctioned supertankers for Hormuz transit

13:12

Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading buys Trieste oil terminal in Italy

12:32

South Korean trader POSCO International completes $711m LNG terminal at Gwangyang

12:01

UAE-to-India crude tanker freight surges 377% amid Hormuz disruption

11:42

ICTSI posts 20% profit rise and $1.14bn cash balance in the first nine months of 2026

10:32

Bermuda stevedore orders first Konecranes ESP.4 crane outside Europe

10:14

Spanish shipping group Boluda to buy Matrans terminal in Rotterdam, Netherlands

09:45

Kongsberg pitches 56-metre submarine hunter for UK navy

2026 November 10

18:07

Taiwanese liners Evergreen and Yang Ming post 96% and 82% October revenue gains

17:27

ADNOC Drilling wins $313.6m Kuwait jack-up contracts

16:45

Lithuania plans months-long holds on Russian and Belarusian grain at Klaipeda port

16:24

Maltese tanker Hydra nears grounded Caroline Bezengi off Oman

15:44

Nine injured as tourist speedboat hits fishing vessel off Pattaya

15:09

Maersk-chartered boxship knocks down quay crane at China's Yantian port

14:55

Panama Canal lifts daily booking slots to 34 and Neopanamax draft to 50 feet

14:25

Greek-led shipowner Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 newbuildings

13:20

Malaysia joins IMO LNG ship safety training programme in Japan for first time

12:30

Dutch heavy-lift operator Heerema extends Fugro survey deal to 2030

11:20

Lloyd’s Register and Saudi ports authority sign three-year development pact

10:40

China unveils 17-point plan to retain more marine insurance risk and boost yuan use

10:05

HD Hyundai Heavy wins $492m LNG carrier deal with Africa-based firm

09:46

Adani Ports faces two rivals for $1.25bn Tuticorin port contract

08:16

Egypt raises gas cuts to 33% for fertilizer makers as LNG costs climb

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news