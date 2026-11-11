Indian shipbuilder Swan orders Everllence dual-fuel engines for six chemical tankers

Indian shipbuilder Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has ordered Everllence two-stroke dual-fuel technology for six 18,000-dwt chemical tankers, the engine designer said.

The deal is SDHI's first two-stroke newbuilding contract since it revived India's largest shipyard by capacity at Pipavav, Gujarat. The project is also billed as India's first chemical-tanker order.

Japan's Mitsui E&S will build the ME-GI engines under licence. The first ship will use an Everllence B&W 6S50ME-C9.7-GI-EGRBP engine, with exhaust-gas recirculation for IMO Tier III compliance and a controllable-pitch propeller. It will meet DNV classification requirements.

The six ships are intended for northern European service and Ice Class 1A.

SDHI chief executive Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena (retd) said: “This marks the first newbuilding contract for SDHI for two-stroke engines. Everllence and MITSUI E&S are experts in future-focused marine-propulsion technologies, and our collaboration with them paves the way for building vessels that will deliver higher efficiency with greater power output and better fuel economy. It also reflects our commitment to build the future-ready vessels that our customers expect from us.”

The partners recently marked 100 years of two-stroke licensing cooperation. Mitsui E&S has built more than 7,500 B&W engines with a combined output exceeding 120 million horsepower.

Mitsui E&S executive officer and marine propulsion division chief Takeshi Iizuka said: “We are delighted to be part of this pioneering newbuilding programme, which marks an important first step for MITSUI E&S in India’s shipbuilding market. Having recently celebrated 100 years of continuous two-stroke licensing cooperation with Everllence, we will draw on our extensive experience and expertise in manufacturing large marine engines to work closely with Everllence and SDHI on this project. Through this collaboration, we look forward to contributing to the continued development of India’s shipbuilding industry.”

Everllence two-stroke business head Bjarne Foldager said: “This project brings together several important elements for Everllence: a pioneering newbuilding programme in India, a highly experienced European tanker operator, and one of our longest-standing licensees. We are particularly pleased that our two-stroke technology has been selected for Swan Defence and Heavy Industries' first newbuilding project at Pipavav. Together with our esteemed licensee, MITSUI E&S, we look forward to supporting SDHI in producing this important vessel series.”

Everllence SE, formerly MAN Energy Solutions SE, is a German marine and energy equipment manufacturer.

Mitsui E&S Co Ltd is a Japanese engineering company producing marine machinery and port equipment.