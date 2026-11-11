Hengli Dalian takes second place in global boxship orderbook

Chinese shipbuilder Hengli Dalian has emerged as the world's second-largest holder of container-ship orders among shipyard groups, with 2.47m TEU of capacity on its books, behind only China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) with 3.86m TEU, the latest Alphaliner figures show.

The reshuffle comes as the global containership orderbook approaches 16.00m TEU, with newbuilding deliveries now extending into 2030 and 2031. Shipowners and liner operators have continued placing orders in recent weeks despite the record volume of vessels already under construction or contracted.

Six shipyard groups now have more than 1m TEU of containership capacity on order, regardless of their previous track records in the sector. South Korea's HD Hyundai ranks third with 1.33m TEU, followed by China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding with 1.27m TEU, ZCIS Changhong with 1.10m TEU and New Times Shipyard (NTS) with 1.09m TEU. HD Hyundai is the only South Korean group among the six.

Yangzijiang may already have overtaken HD Hyundai. An unconfirmed order for 12 megamax containerships, representing approximately 0.29m TEU, has been excluded from the ranking.

The figures may also understate the overall orderbook because Alphaliner counts only contracts confirmed through official channels or credible sources.

Outside the six largest groups, COSCO SHIPPING holds orders totalling 0.68m TEU, followed by Hanwha Ocean with 0.49m TEU and Hantong with 0.39m TEU. Samsung Heavy Industries has dropped out of the top 10 to 11th place with 0.38m TEU, reflecting its shift towards higher-value LNG carriers and specialised tankers.

Alphaliner is a container-shipping intelligence service operated by maritime software provider AXSMarine.